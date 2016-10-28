Clear skies and warm temps for Gympie this weekend

WHILE Gympie's southern neighbours brace for today's predicted storms, this region can expect a warm and sunny Friday, continuing into the weekend.
With top temperatures of 30 and 31 degrees expected for Gympie for the next three days, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a clear and calm weekend in the Gympie region.
BOM meteorologist on duty Kev Hutchins said there was a "very small” chance the region would experience any of the rough weather tipped for southern areas.
"For anywhere south of Gladstone there's a chance, but the most likely place to see storm activity would be south of Kingaroy," Mr Hutchins said.