Clear skies and warm temps for Gympie this weekend

Warm and clear weather is on the cards this weekend.

WHILE Gympie's southern neighbours brace for today's predicted storms, this region can expect a warm and sunny Friday, continuing into the weekend.

With top temperatures of 30 and 31 degrees expected for Gympie for the next three days, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a clear and calm weekend in the Gympie region.

Gympie's seven day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

BOM meteorologist on duty Kev Hutchins said there was a "very small” chance the region would experience any of the rough weather tipped for southern areas.

"For anywhere south of Gladstone there's a chance, but the most likely place to see storm activity would be south of Kingaroy," Mr Hutchins said.