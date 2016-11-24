Cinema screening raising hope for Naomi in Lyme disease fight

THE Gympie Cinemas will host a fundraiser screening tomorrow of Fantasic Beasts and Where to Find Them, all to help support Lyme disease sufferer Naomi Robinson's last hope for treatment.

The 35-year-old Coolum artist and former Gympie State High School student has spent the last ten years fighting Lyme disease.

Ms Robinson's family is hoping to raise enough money to send her to Cyprus for treatment.

The Gympie Cinemas will host a fundraiser for Ms Robinson tomorrow night at 6pm, with a screening of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The cinema will also sell tickets for a raffle to be drawn on December 17, with all funds going to Ms Robinson's cause.

Patrons can also spend an extra $2 on their tickets at any movie at the Gympie Cinema during the week of November 22-27.

Find more information about Naomi's plight on her Facebook page or her fundraising page.