Chris rapt with award for Wrap Me Therapy

CHRIS Golley felt nervous at the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, but she needn't have worried.

Chris was voted runner-up in the New Business section for her Wrap Me Therapy business.

"I'm extremely excited. I'm lost for words,” she said.

The business is something that quite literally grew up around her.

Suffering from pain and inflammation, Chris searched online for a solution but couldn't find what she wanted

Finally, being handy with a sewing machine, she decided to make something to suit her needs.

"For years I have struggled with heat packs. I found them to be bulky, heavy and ineffective. As a sewist, I thought that maybe I could have a go at making something better.

"My two initial designs worked better than I anticipated. Although I had designed each one for a specific purpose, I found that I could use each in many areas,” she said.

Friends and family were soon jumping on board to order one or both.

"I showed quite a few professionals who were impressed with the design and quality. I also showed them to an orthopaedic surgeon who could see the benefit to his patients.”

Her business is mainly from word of mouth and the internet.

Physiotherapists for the Broncos NRL Club and other NRL and AFL clubs are looking to put orders in for players to use at home during injury treatment.

"To date I have produced all the wraps myself. As business grows, I will not be able to keep up with demand.

"I have advertised for assistants,” she said.