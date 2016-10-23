Chopper busy after two lucky escapes

A TEENAGE boy is the second patient to be airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter service this weekend after sustaining injuries in a motorbike crash yesterday.

The 13-year-old suffered suspected leg and arm injuries in the accident, which happened in the South Burnett region.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked on a hospital transfer to airlift the injured boy at 6pm on Saturday.

The patient was retrieved from Kingaroy Hospital and flown to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Yesterday, a woman in her 40s was injured following a single motorcycle accident between Moore and Blackbutt on the D'Aguilar Highway.

She was airlifted by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition.