TWO children were among those taken to hospital after a car smashed into a horse last night at Kilkivan.

Paramedics were called to the crash scene on the corner of the Wide Bay Hwy and Bular Rd just before 9pm.

A woman, a man and two children suffered minor injuries and were taken to Gympie Hospital.

While the Queensland Ambulance Service and police could not confirm the horse's fate, it is believed to have died in the collision.