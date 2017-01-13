Best morning ever: $3M Gympie Powerball winner

Did you buy a ticket in last night's Powerball? You may want to check your numbers.

UPDATE 9.20am: THE Gympie winner of last night's $3 million Powerball Division 1 pool has received one of the most exciting phone calls of their life.

A spokeswoman for Powerball administrators The Lott confirmed they had been in contact with the winner, who purchased the winning ticket from the Nextra newsagent at Goldfields Plaza.

The winner scooped the entire prize pool.

It's the first time the newsagent has sold a Division 1 winning ticket, but the Nextra in Gympie Central Shopping Centre sold a ticket that won $2 million last October.

The Gympie Times has contacted Powerball administrators, who are expected to release more information in the coming hours.

EARLIER 8.45am: ARE you $3 million richer this morning?

The Nextra store at Goldfields Plaza has sold a Powerball ticket to the sole winner of last night's Division 1 pool.

The lucky winner may still be oblivious to their fortune, as the newsagent had no notification this morning that the winner had been informed.

The winning numbers were 36, 11, 29, 4, 14, 26, with a powerball of 17.