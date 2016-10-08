Chatsworth fire brigade thankful for support

This letter writer has thanked the Chatsworth community for its great support of the Chatsworth fire brigade.

LETTER TO EDITOR:

I WRITE on behalf of the Chatsworth Rural Fire Brigade members to publicly acknowledge and thank the many businesses and members of our community for their generous support following the theft of fire-fighting and safety equipment from our shed recently.

The theft of these items has been a disheartening set-back for our brigade. Our brigade members have spent many hours replacing the equipment items stolen and installing additional security.

However, since the break-in, we have been heartened by the many offers of support and donations to help us get back on our feet.

Local families have lent us spare equipment items, and businesses have donated money and provided significant discounts on purchases to replace our stolen equipment. For all of this support, we are most grateful.

Once again, the true spirit of our country community shines through. Thank you.

Mark Desmond,

Secretary/Treasurer,

Chatsworth Rural Fire Brigade.