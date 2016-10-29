Chamber: Is a jetty the best option for Tin Can Bay?

IS JETTY BEST OPTION? Cameron Henderson owner of Temptations By The Water Café, is also President of the Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Better ideas than jetty

I READ with interest that the Gympie Regional Council is set to adopt a petition supporting the development of a jetty at Tin Can Bay, The Gympie Times, October 26, 2016.

Its development is said to increase tourism and increase business. I believe that recent estimated costs for this project were $7 million.

Other projects have been suggested to council recently at costs far less than the estimation of this project.

They have had far more support but have been rejected.

A water/ splash park has been suggested at a tenth of this cost.

I am not against a jetty in principle but do not believe that it will bring the hyped tourism numbers as suggested and feel that there are so many other projects that would increase tourism to the region.

There are already many jetties that have iconic appeal people are drawn to before they would consider visiting a jetty here. A jetty off Norman Point would be extremely exposed to weather variations, limiting usable days which will in future years label it a white elephant.

Realistically, Tin Can Bay is screaming out for infrastructure to entice a sustainable tourism industry.

This will increase business development, subsequently growing employment opportunities. For this to occur, sensible consultation with all stake holders by the local council and its representatives must occur in a timely fashion.

Until this occurs we will sadly be talking about all our wants and needs with very little achieved in the next 20 years.

Cameron Henderson,

President Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce