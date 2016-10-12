24°
News

CEO refutes council financial worries

scott kovacevic
| 12th Oct 2016 6:46 PM
An Audit Report has found Gympie Council is at risk of being unable to sustain its assets.
An Audit Report has found Gympie Council is at risk of being unable to sustain its assets. Renee Pilcher

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE regional council is one of a number of councils in danger of becoming financially unsustainable according to a new report released by the Queensland Audit Office.

The report gave Gympie an average asset sustainably ratio of 71.63%, which was expected to trend downwards over the next decade.

The rating sits within the lowest quarter of all 77 councils' sustainable ratio ratings in the report, and is indicative of "a declining asset base and/or inadequate asset management plan”, or relatively new assets (from repair or renewal from natural disasters, for example) which do not require replacement yet.

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith has said he is not worried by the findings of the report, believing the council is well placed to continue to maintain its assets.

"I'm very confident,” Mr Smith said today, noting he had not yet had a chance to read the report.

He pointed out the council had had "successive operating surpluses” recently, and were aware care was needed due to the continual rise of costs.

"We've been recognised for quite a while as being in a... financially responsible position.”

According to Mr Smith, who was standing in for Mayor Mick Curran who was unavailable due to health reasons, the council is responsible for assets totalling $1.2 billion, $1.1 billion of which were physical assets.

Mr Smith said the council did need to be wary in how it manages them.

"We do need to be careful, we always need to be careful in terms of the assets and how we maintain them, but there is - in terms of our recently audited figures - there's no cause for concern.

"We keep an eye across our whole asset base. That's what we need to do on an annual basis, that's what we're required to do so we need to be very vigilant in terms of how we manage our assets.”

Mr Smith said the council was responsible for regularly keeping track of the state of its assets.

"We need to continually assess our assets; we need to have very robust asset management systems in place.

"We recently introduced a totally new asset management system, so it's a matter of being vigilant.

He admitted the council's asset management plan "is immature”, but said it was taking proactive steps to ensure its quality was improved.

The report also found the council would maintain its current ratio of state funding support over the next 10 years, which Mr Smith said was about $17 million - less than 20% of the council's annual income.

However, the report highlights government grant funding has historically been in decline, bringing into question the ability of councils to continue to rely on them.

"Inaccurate forecasting” was another problem highlighted in the report, which said many councils were relying on "incomplete or inaccurate asset condition data”.

Cr Hilary Smerdon said he believed the council was using reliable data in its decisions.

"As far as I'm concerned, at this stage anyway, the financial information that we're given is fairly accurate,” Cr Smerdon said, adding he believed it would remain so as long as the current procedures remained in place.

While Cr Smerdon had also not read the report this morning, he said he was confident in the council's financial position going forward.

"I think it's always on our mind. You've got to have good financial management of all assets, that's paramount.

"As far as I'm concerned, financial stability is good through Gympie Regional Council this stage.”

One area in which the report indicates the council was performing well was operating surplus, with a ratio of 7.09% and expected to trend upwards in the future.

According to the report, a ratio exceeding the benchmark of 10% would indicate "the council is raising more revenue than it needs”.

Gympie Times

Topics:  asset management, audit, gympie council, report

CEO refutes council financial worries

CEO refutes council financial worries

GYMPIE regional council is one of a number of councils in danger of becoming financially unsustainable.

The stars of 'Jackass' are heading to Gympie

WILD NIGHT: The Jackass Seppo Tour stage show is coming to Gympie this October.

GYMPIE is the first stop for the "Jackass Filthy Seppo" tour.

Rush the perfect score for orchestra performance

AT THE HELM: Lloyd Robins will conduct the Cooloola Community Orchestra's performance in the Gympie Memorial Park rotunda on Saturday, October 15.

Cooloola Community Orchestra to play music from 1970s Rush series

Critically injured rider airlifted from Mary Valley

The chopper landed on a rural road near Kenilworth to airlift a critically injured teenaged girl this afternoon.

Teenaged girl lifted from Mary Valley after horse riding accident

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

The stars of 'Jackass' are heading to Gympie

WILD NIGHT: The Jackass Seppo Tour stage show is coming to Gympie this October.

GYMPIE is the first stop for the "Jackass Filthy Seppo" tour.

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart has received his knighthood.

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit for Cathriona White

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Series of Mr. Men books based on the 12 Time Lords in 'Doctor Who'

Khloe Kardashian: Kim isn't doing that well after robbery

Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe says Kim is still "not doing that well" after being robbed

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

80 acres with views + opportunity 2 do so much!

49 Gate Road, Canina 4570

3 1 4 $450,000

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 80 acres at the end of a no through road. Tick!

MACADAMIA FARM

Greens Creek 4570

House 3 3 2 $950,000

Approximately 3000 mature macadamias on 15 hectares of beautiful scenic Greens Creek country. 10 Minutes to Gympie in the sought after higher rainfall eastern...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $380,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY

Lot 38 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

Residential Land First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your ... $259,000

First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your brand new home on a beautiful affordable 4.94 acre block. This great block has power and phone...

AN OASIS IN GOOMBOORIAN!!

204 Cunningham Road, Goomboorian 4570

House 3 1 2 $250,000

Set on 5097m2 in the sought after area of Goomboorian is this fabulous property new to the market. Look no further if gardening, peace and quiet is at the top of...

BEAUTIFUL FAMILY HOME

16 Sully Close, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 2 2 $340,000

This family friendly home is located in a very quiet cul de sac in sort after Jones Hill. Just 3 minutes to schools and 8 minutes to the town centre this 1.5 acre...

CBD COMMERCIAL COMPLEX

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $1.4mil

Here's the perfect opportunity to house your business and reap the rewards from the lease of secure tenants. Located in the heart of Gympie CBD with excellent...

OWNERS ARE READY TO GO

18 Settlement Rd, Curra 4570

House 3 1 4 $320,000

This beautifully presented home on 2.5 acres with large dam, established gardens, lock-up garage and carport is ready for you to move in. 3 large bedrooms, all...

HURRY ON THIS ONE !

1 Giles Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Welcome to 1 Giles Street Southside, low maintenance living at its best... Nestled in a one way street is this tidy open plan brick home consisting of three...

POSITION, SIZE &amp; VIEWS

10 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $269,000

We are pleased to announce this appealing brick home is now on the market to finalise the Estate. Located in the superb Smerdon Road, this property is positioned...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest