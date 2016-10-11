Century 21 Gympie to go pink for October

Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton, will be joining his staff and donning pink jackets and accessories for the month of October for the 'Pink Ribbon' campaign.

CENTURY 21 Gympie and Tin Can Bay is turning pink for the month of October in an initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds for Cancer Council's Pink Ribbon campaign.

And they won't be alone.

For the third year running, Century 21 agents across Australia and New Zealand will be seen at auctions, open homes and around their local communities wearing limited edition pink jackets, complemented with pink accessories such as scarves and ties.

"Each day, over 50 Australian women are told that they have breast or gynaecological cancer," Century 21 Australasia Chairman and Owner Charles Tarbey said.

"Cancer has such a devastating impact on so many Australian lives and our network wanted to play a small part in supporting the valuable work of Cancer Council.

"Our offices embrace the chance to get creative in planning events and activities to rally the support of their local communities behind the Pink Ribbon campaign. Regardless of whether you are interested in real estate or not, we hope to see as many people as possible attend the fundraising events and have some fun supporting such a worthwhile cause."

Last year, Century 21 staff raised more than $120,000 and the company is striving to better this result.

This year it is estimated that 20,000 women will be diagnosed with a breast or gynaecological cancer and, sadly, around 12 women will die.