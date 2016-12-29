CCTV: This fuel drive-off could be linked to armed robbery

DETECTIVES believe two men who tried to rob a Pomona fuel station with a replica rifle on Tuesday may have travelled through Kybong.

Investigators have released CCTV footage of a fuel drive-off at Kybong earlier the same day which may be linked to the offence.

Police said early information suggests that around 2.30am on December 27 two men drove a stolen car into a service station off the Bruce Hwy at Kybong.

One of the men filled up several petrol cans with fuel before driving away without paying.

The same car was then involved in the attempted armed robbery of a service station in Pomona around 6.30pm that evening.

A man entered the business on Factory Street, armed with what appeared to be a replica rifle, and demanded money from a 29-year-old male attendant before fleeing empty-handed in the car that was driven by another man.

The 2014 silver Suzuki Kizashi with Queensland registration plates 582 VAB was last seen travelling north on Factory St.

The car had been stolen from a residence at Strathpine on December 15.

One man is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 163cm tall, aged in his early 20s with a slim build.

He was wearing khaki or military-style clothing including a helmet, camouflage paint and a khaki covering over part of his face.

The male driver is described as Caucasian in appearance and wearing a dark t-shirt.

No one was physically injured during either incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.