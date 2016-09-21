23°
CCTV footage reveals thieves stealing from electronics store

Amy Formosa
| 21st Sep 2016 12:22 PM Updated: 12:58 PM
An electronics store in Maryborough has released CCTV footage of two people involved in the theft of a bluetooth speaker.
An electronics store in Maryborough has released CCTV footage of two people involved in the theft of a bluetooth speaker. Leading Edge Electronics

AN electronics store in Maryborough has released CCTV footage of two people involved in the theft of a bluetooth speaker.

The pair, a man and woman, who were both wearing hats, are seen walking into Leading Edge Electronics in Maryborough before the man snatches the Marley Chant Bluetooth Speaker and puts it under his shirt.

The incident and footage has been reported to police.

Anyone that has information that may help investigations is being urged to call PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  cctv footage, crime, maryborough, police

