CBD project, Southside plan as council looks to both sides

THE PLAN: What the council is trying to achieve at Smithfield St, in the Gympie CBD.

PLANNING for major privately funded development at Southside was balanced by continued progress on CBD refurbishment, as Gympie region councillors at their general meeting helped plan a new-look Gympie.

Commenting on adoption of the Southside Structural Plan, Mayor Mick Curran said Southside was a major growth area with a long way to go.

"We can expect more and more development over there, while working with developers to achieve the best outcomes,” he said.

Southside councillor Bob Leitch said growth was "an inevitable part of society” and welcomed "the public having a say at consultation meetings (which were) well-attended.”

The council was happy to sit down with developers and negotiate "good outcomes, including for the environment.”

Cr Mal Gear said growth had to be managed properly "with regard to stormwater and services.”

Meanwhile, across the river, a staff report on the Smithfield St refurbishment project said the work was "a critical first delivery item of the wider Town Centre Revitalisation Strategy.”

Councillors accepted the $520,000 tender from John Buckley Electrical to supply and install electrical services to the precinct.

A report said the project followed extensive public consultation, which "identified an opportunity to boost restaurant and food outlets in the town centre.

"The project introduces new street furnitures, pedestrian crossing points, significant street tree planting and landscaping, sophisticated streetscape lighting, public art and widened pedestrian pavement areas to encourage alfresco dining and an Eat St atmosphere.”