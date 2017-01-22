Caught twice in half an hour with no licence

Fines and disqualifications were handed out for driving offences at Gympie Magistrates Court.

30-minute mess

A REDCLIFFE resident has been handed a suspended jail sentence after being caught driving without a licence twice in half-an-hour at Rainbow Beach.

Dmitry Sobolev, 27, was caught by police on Clarkson Dr on December 26 on his way to pick up groceries for his Inskip campsite.

Telling police he had no licence, he was told not to drive again and needed to make other arrangements.

Twenty-five minutes later, Sobolev was caught returning with his groceries on Inskip Ave.

Saying he had gotten himself in a "right royal mess” as he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court, Magistrate M Baldwin sentenced him to one month jail suspended for two years.

Life-changing bingle

A COOLOOLA Cove woman who registered three times the legal limit after hitting a parked car in Cooloola Cove shopping centre has credited it for changing her life.

In an emotional reading before Gympie Magistrates Court after pleading guilty Christine Margaret Hart, 61, said she was "glad he (the other car's owner) had reported the accident”, as she "shouldn't have been driving” and had now taken steps towards rehabilitation.

Sentencing Hart to two years probation and disqualifying her from driving for 24 months, Magistrate M Baldwin said she was "ahead of the pack” by admitting her problem, which was especially important as - with a previous high reading on her record registering .183 this time - it was her "last chance”.

Anxiety error

A GUNALDA P-plater has been sentenced to 50 hours community service and had his license disqualified for nine months after registering a reading which would have been three times the limit for an open driver.

John Bryce Birrell, 21, pleaded guilty in Magistrates Court after being caught on Channon St on November 27 with a reading of .156.

Birrell told the court he was not thinking after he had gotten behind the wheel after suffering an anxiety attack.