Care Outreach awarded community grant

Donna Jones | 26th Oct 2016 3:03 PM

CARE Outreach has been awarded $9800 as part of Australia Post's 2016 Our Neighbourhood Community Grants program, for connecting people in their local community and helping to build a more inclusive, connected society.

Care Outreach was selected for Bootstrapping for Farmer Families Doing it Tough in Far West Qld, which will support a Pantec truck to deliver food assistance and social support to farm families from Darling Downs and South Burnett to Windorah doing it tough due to drought.

"We're so thrilled to be one of the recipients of Australia Post's Our Neighbourhood Community Grants.

"This funding will help us to have far-reaching benefit to not only Care Outreach and its volunteers, but to the communities and families that will be visited, supported and encouraged by the Care Outreach volunteers and the goods they will be able to bring and distribute,” Care Outreach manager Melissa Close said.

Australia Post managing director and group CEO, Ahmed Fahour, said the Our Neighbourhood Community Grants program was created to recognise the important role smaller charities and community groups play in bringing people together and helping local communities thrive.

"At Australia Post, we believe in the power of communities.

"We launched the Our Neighbourhood Community Grants to focus on supporting smaller charities and local groups that often get overlooked for funding elsewhere,” Mr Fahour said.

