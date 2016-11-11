Car rolls, smashes through fence in Mary Valley crash

Police believe a woman escaped serious injury in the crash on the Mary Valley Hwy this morning.

POLICE officers say a woman made a lucky escape after her car rolled off the Mary Valley Rd.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was travelling along the highway when she lost control at about 10am near the turnoff to Hasthorpe Rd.

The car rolled multiple times, crashing through a fence before coming to rest in a paddock.

Police say the car rolled multiple times after it left the road. Jacob Carson

The woman, who was the car's only occupant, suffered chest injuries and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic is being diverted through one lane around the crash scene.