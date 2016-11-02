31°
Can you spot a Fakebooker?

Kathy Sundstrom
| 1st Nov 2016 2:59 PM
How many people have you allowed to be friends on Facebook who are not real? Craig Parker has become pretty good at catching the fakers out.
DO you know who your Facebook friends really are?

A large number of people you allow to be your friend and have access to your private photos and thoughts may not be friendly at all.

Sunshine Coast accountant and mortgage broker, Craig Parker, has become adept at spotting the fakers pretty quickly.

He is convinced one woman who has befriended many on the Sunshine Coast, including sporting identity Benny Pike, this reporter and radio host Caroline Hutchinson, is a fake.

Her photo is of a young, attractive woman on a beach in Thailand and she lists that she works at 10 Hastings St in Noosa and has lived and studied on the Sunshine Coast.

But Mr Parker said her photo was a "dead give-away".

"If you do a Google image search on the photo, it can show you where else that picture appears on the internet," he said.

Her picture apparently appears in numerous other unrelated places.

When he contacted the woman, whom he believes may be a man, the response was slightly surprising.

"You are a nosy person, persistent, I wonder what you'd be like in bed," she wrote.

The Daily also contacted her supposed place of work and they had never heard of her.

And Benny Pike, who tried to arrange a meet-up with the woman and declared "I'm in love" on one of her photos, also now believes she may not be real.

Mr Parker's tips for picking the faces from the fakers was to look at their image and information.

"If they are only a recent addition to Facebook and only have two photos, with no meaningful conversations on the wall, it is a sign.

"There are also no photos in a group of local settings and the photos appear staged or studio shots."

IDCare's Dr David Lacey said fake friends on Facebook was becoming more common.

Some simply use the new-found friendship as a leverage to advertise their products.

But others may have more devious intentions.

Dr Lacy said many were falling victims to scams.

"There are job scams and romance scams and people have lost money," he said.

