28°
News

Can you help solve the mystery of this WWI photograph?

Francesca Mcmackin
| 26th Sep 2016 1:00 PM
MYSTERY: This old photograph, discovered in a frame bought at a garage sale, has local history buffs curious about the family's identity.
MYSTERY: This old photograph, discovered in a frame bought at a garage sale, has local history buffs curious about the family's identity.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN OLD family portrait that could date back to World War 1 has captured the imagination of local history buffs.

Gympie man Leon Bath brought the photo to the Gympie Family History Society this month.

The photo was found in a wooden frame carved with hearts, hidden behind a poster.

Society vice-chair Di Woodstock said the photo had been hidden in Mr Bath's father's shed for years.

"His father is an avid attendee of garage sales each weekend and about 2 years ago he bought a picture in a wooden carved frame - most likely to sell the frame," Mrs Woodstock said.

"Recently he decided the time had come for the frame to find a new home and he dug it out of the back of the shed where it had been placed after purchase.

"His son Leon saw the picture and they thought to take the poster out of the frame for easier sale of the frame."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

They discovered that the German mass produced poster had been stuck over the top of the family photograph of a man in uniform and two girls.

"The three people are definitely related as their faces are similar in shape and they all have very strong 'clefts' on their top lips," Mrs Woodstock said.

"We believe they are most likely siblings."

A barely legible note written in pencil on the back of the frame includes the name Johnstone.

The photo was taken at the Murray Studios in Gympie.

The Society has found five men with a surname of Johnston or Johnstone in the Gympie area enlisted in World War 1, and is investigating the siblings of each man to see if they match the girls' descriptions.

Mrs Woodstock said Society member Brett Watson worked heavily with military photos and research.

"He has suggested that perhaps the gentleman is in dress uniform," Mrs Woodstock said.

"There are no additions to the sleeves at all for insignia and sometimes the photography studios 'loaned' the sitter the uniform if they had only just enlisted."

The girls' jewellery could also be clues to their identity.

"When we looked at the photo more closely, the two girls are both wearing lovely jewellery," Mrs Woodstock said.

The sitting girl is wearing a strand of pearls at her neck and a leather watch that Mrs Woodstock suggested may be her father's.

"The standing girl is wearing a brooch which may perhaps be a watch as well, and the top of it is very ornate," Mrs Woodstock said.

The standing girl's necklace depicts a lady, which Mrs Woodstock guessed may have been a mother who passed away.

Anyone who could help solve the mystery of this family's identity can contact the Society at gfhs@spiderweb.com.au or call Mrs Woodstock on 0419 224 628.

The Society is also working on a series of books about the effects of World War 1 on soldiers' families.

Mrs Woodstock said the Society would welcome any photos or stories from around the region during the war.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie, history

Countdown to huge Gunalda fuel station opening

Countdown to huge Gunalda fuel station opening

A MASSIVE new multi-million-dollar petrol station - the biggest of its kind in Queensland - is just months away from opening in Gunalda.

Gympie's koalas are in crisis - Bauple to host forum

A Bauple forum will discuss koalas in crisis in the Gympie region.

Bauple forum addresses crisis in Gympie region koala population

Unwise for Mayor and CEO to ignore public opinion

OPINION: Unwise for Mayor Curran and his CEO to ignore groundswell

MISSING: Have you seen this girl?

This 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Noosa on Monday.

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Noosa since Monday

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

NOT so naked and 25 years on, the baby from Nirvana's groundbreaking Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

  • Music

  • 27th Sep 2016 6:39 AM

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Kate Campbell.

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Emily Blunt's (almost) singing career

Emily Blunt nearly became the British Britney Spears.

Angelina is blocking calls from Brad Pritt

Angelina Jolie has reportedly blocked Brad Pitt's number.

Apocalyptica 'seek and destroy' sceptics with 'master' set

Apocalyptica play Max Watts in Brisbane on their Shadowmaker Tour.

Review of final show of Apocalyptica's tour

Rebecca Hall doesn't own a TV

Newspapers, yes. Television, not so much

BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME HERE!

43 (Lot 30) Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land Lot 30 - 43 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 7107m2 block with 80 ... $135,000

Lot 30 - 43 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 7107m2 block with 80 meter + bitumen sealed driveway, power and phone available at site, great views to the northerly...

Serious Vendor.. Great Home.. Bush at rear

98 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $265,000

Vendor wants his home sold !! So if you are looking for a great buy, dont miss out on this lovely home. High Raked ceilings with exposed timber beams and timber...

GRAB A BARGAIN

56 Discovery Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 3 $318,000

Yes that's right no rear neighbours and a bargain price. This property enchants from the moment you see the front garden and relaxed seating on the front verandah.

Great Seaside Home with Sheds

6 Tailor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 6 $398,000

If you are looking for a home close to the marina & shops.... This is a must see property. This lovely lowest home has all the benefits, light and airy open plan...

ACREAGE LIVING IN TOWN

Lot 555 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

Residential Land A rare opportunity is available to enjoy a stress free country life ... $315,000

A rare opportunity is available to enjoy a stress free country life style with city conveniences. The nearly 20 acre allotment is minutes to the Gympie CBD. It...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

RELAX, RETREAT AND ENJOY

28 Limestone Drive, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Ever wanted that peace and tranquil lifestyle but still only be a short scenic drive to town. Well now is your opportunity with this unique property. The brick...

PICTURESQUE LIFESTYLE

35 Hillview Road, Cedar Pocket 4570

House 3 2 3 Offers over...

Situated on just over two acres this family home is positioned at the back of the property for privacy with a circular driveway setting the special touches that...

RESORT STYLE LIVING - PRIME SOUTHSIDE LOCATION

42 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 $490,000

This solid brick family home presents a unique lifestyle opportunity. Designed for entertaining, the expansive property's immaculately landscaped grounds offer...

DREAM OF BUILDING A HOME? MAKE IT COME TRUE!

45 (Lot 31) Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land 6500m2 block with bitumen sealed drive to gate. Power and phone available ... $125,000

6500m2 block with bitumen sealed drive to gate. Power and phone available at site. Great views to the southerly direction from house site. Was re-pastured with 5...

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state