Can we trust them?

Colin Claridge, CONTRIBUTOR | 1st Oct 2016 11:00 AM
Women writing on paper with a pen on a white background.
Women writing on paper with a pen on a white background. wisawa222

AS I tuned in to the first US Presidential Debate on Tuesday, it quickly became apparent that the so-called "Land of the Free” (where strangely, everything seems to have a price) has fallen to the same malaise afflicting other countries; the gene pool of leadership material is drying up.

It was almost like watching an all-American version of Silvio Berlusconi versus Dilma Roussef because it proved without a shadow of doubt that neither boorish behaviour nor complete untrustworthiness know gender barriers.

How it has come down to this selection of candidates is indicative of why Americans feel so disillusioned and angry with a system which has grown completely detached from its electorate and has grown far too reliant on the money of powerful business and lobby groups. It would be a huge mistake for American voters to believe that Donald Trump is any kind of political Messiah. He's not an escape from the system. He's just manipulated the system to suit himself.

Trump paints himself as the hero of the downtrodden and the answer to their prayers. But when you take the time to toss through his rhetoric (which some have aptly described as "word salad”), there isn't an awful lot left that is actually digestible.

During the debate, he constantly related the issues of gang violence and high unemployment to regions where he personally owns real estate. It makes me wonder if he is more concerned about the effects these issues have on his property values than he is about the great unwashed.

The American version of democracy is a broken model. We here in Australia are best to cease trying to mimic it. That is why we need our political leaders to stand up for real reforms to the political donation system and to how they deal with powerful lobbyists. Lest our trust capital with our politicians be devalued even lower. Lest we end up with our own opportunists promising the world.

If Messrs Turnbull and Shorten want to put themselves forward as real leadership material, then they need to start taking these issues seriously. They need to unshackle themselves from the influence of vested interests. In my opinion, the issue got swiftly brushed away all too quickly after Sam Dastyari fell on his sword. That didn't remove the underlying problem. Already since then, we've had another six instances of either politicians or freshly-minted exMPs succumbing to the dark side of potential manipulation by certain business and lobby interests.

The most recent federal election result must surely resonate to them that the electorate is no longer accepting of the old way of doing things being maintained. We have become a less trusting and less forgiving electorate. And for good reason.

When we are continually witness to this politician or that politician on the defensive over links to this lobbyist or that developer then we, as voters are justified in asking just who are they representing? The American system shows what happens when democracy becomes just another commodity to be traded.

I think a real leader should trust the general electorate to support him or her to make the right decisions, especially those that fly in the face of what vocal sections of their own parties would want.

But in saying that, the British experience of late is possibly a pertinent display of the pitfalls of leadership. The British Labour Party has just re-elected Jeremy Corbyn as leader; a man that about 80% of his parliamentary colleagues refuse to work with.

The rank and file party membership elects the British Labour leader, rather than entrust the responsibility to just the MPs. Hence, they now have the unique situation of a leader who has the overwhelming support of the plebs and almost no support in the party room. How this will play out at the next general election is anyone's guess.

Suffice to say that it seems that British Labour follows the same thought processes for selecting leaders as the BBC does when selecting the UK's Eurovision entries ... and it would seem with the same ultimate result.

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high