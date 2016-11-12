Can sex help us get a better night's sleep?

There may be more benefits to a healthy sex life than we thought.

RESEARCHERS are investigating whether sex could be used as sleep therapy.

Australians have been asked to open up about their experiences with sleep and sex, through a new confidential survey.

CQUniversity Adelaide researcher Dr Michele Lastella and colleagues Dr Jessica Paterson, Dr Amy Reynolds, and Dr Cathy O'Mullan are embarking on phase one of a project evaluating the potential of 'Sex as Sleep Therapy'.

"The project is based on some preliminary research evidence that, after humans have sex and achieve orgasm, we have a massive release of a hormone called oxytocin," Dr Lastella said.

"This hormone among many other feel-good hormones has been said to act as a sedative to reduce the time it takes to fall asleep."

Dr Lastella says the 'Are you getting enough: Sex as Sleep Therapy' survey, accessible via 'CQUniversity Adelaide - The Appleton Institute' on Facebook, is open to all adults.

"We will be asking questions about various aspects of people's sleep and sex, with all answers confidential," he said.

"Sex and sleep are among our most basic of needs and essential for our overall health, so it's interesting to find out to what extent they can have provide mutual benefits."