Camping picks up in Valley

Borumba Deer Park at Imbil: Management said their numbers were down a little but are looking much better now.

EARLY storms in the holiday season have made campers a little skittish, according to managers at a couple of popular tourist spots in the Mary Valley.

Steve Barber from Borumba Deer Park said they were turning campers away until a couple of weeks ago when several bookings failed to show.

"It's a little bit quiet. I think a few people have been knocked about by the storms earlier in the month," he said.

So now, they are taking bookings as fast as they are coming in and are expecting to be "pretty full" by the time the New Year rolls around.

Groundsman at Island Reach Camping Resort, Ryan Wilson agreed.

"It's good now, but it's changed around a bit," he said.

This year business has been a little slow in the lead up to Christmas.

"Last year we had more come in before Christmas in the early part of the holidays," he said.

Island Reach is now sitting at roughly two thirds full and Mr Wilson put the turn about down to the severe weather forecasts in the early part of the season.

"This year, with the hail storms...the wind can blow limbs off trees," he said.

Now, with the improved weather forecasts, business for both parks seems to be picking up.

"We're looking forward to the Australia Day long weekend," Mr Barber said.

"It's always a huge weekend."