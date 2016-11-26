Calls for care around waterways amid heat

People are being urged to exercise caution around waterways this Summer.

MOTHAR Mt's rock pools are set to become a hit with scorching summer days on the horizon, and people are being asked to take extra care around the water.

Water-related injuries and fatalities in Queensland over the last 12 months continue to remain high, according to Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, with statistics showing 66 people drowned in the state's waterways and beaches between July 1 2015 and June 30 2016.

Many people were also suffering serious injuries at these popular places.

"Our nearby coastal areas are renowned for some of the State's best-loved local swimming holes, but as these statistics tragically show in too many instances people may not be aware of the potential hidden dangers associated with water sports and recreation,” Maurice Blackburn Lawyer's Jed McNamara said.

"This includes people jumping into water without first checking what lies beneath, or putting themselves in unsafe situations.

"A moment's lapse in judgement can lead to lifelong, serious consequences for individuals and their families.

"That's why this summer we are urging locals and visitors alike to familiarise themselves with some key tips to better protect your own safety as well as the safety of those around you,” he said.

To keep safe and make the most of your enjoyment while cooling off, people are advised to observe the following safety advice:

1. Do not swim or operate any craft on the water while under the influence of substances which may inhibit your ability.

2. Obey all warning signs and check for hidden dangers in the area.

3. Ensure all children are supervised.

4. Confirm proper safety equipment and necessary licensing is in place before operating any marine vessel.

5. Check travel insurance is up to date if heading overseas and engaging in water activities.