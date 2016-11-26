28°
News

Calls for care around waterways amid heat

26th Nov 2016 10:00 AM
People are being urged to exercise caution around waterways this Summer.
People are being urged to exercise caution around waterways this Summer. Brett Wortman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOTHAR Mt's rock pools are set to become a hit with scorching summer days on the horizon, and people are being asked to take extra care around the water.

Water-related injuries and fatalities in Queensland over the last 12 months continue to remain high, according to Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, with statistics showing 66 people drowned in the state's waterways and beaches between July 1 2015 and June 30 2016.

Many people were also suffering serious injuries at these popular places.

"Our nearby coastal areas are renowned for some of the State's best-loved local swimming holes, but as these statistics tragically show in too many instances people may not be aware of the potential hidden dangers associated with water sports and recreation,” Maurice Blackburn Lawyer's Jed McNamara said.

"This includes people jumping into water without first checking what lies beneath, or putting themselves in unsafe situations.

"A moment's lapse in judgement can lead to lifelong, serious consequences for individuals and their families.

"That's why this summer we are urging locals and visitors alike to familiarise themselves with some key tips to better protect your own safety as well as the safety of those around you,” he said.

To keep safe and make the most of your enjoyment while cooling off, people are advised to observe the following safety advice:

1. Do not swim or operate any craft on the water while under the influence of substances which may inhibit your ability.

2. Obey all warning signs and check for hidden dangers in the area.

3. Ensure all children are supervised.

4. Confirm proper safety equipment and necessary licensing is in place before operating any marine vessel.

5. Check travel insurance is up to date if heading overseas and engaging in water activities.

Gympie Times

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

BREAKING: Horserider hit by concrete truck taken to hospital

BREAKING: Horserider hit by concrete truck taken to hospital

CHOPPER transports woman to hospital after horseback rider and concrete truck collide.

Pensioner made to feel 'worthless': letter

Letter to the edito.

News article leaves pensioner feeling 'worthless': letter

Make water tanks compulsory for urban folk

We need to talk about the water situation in our neck of the woods

Gympie rallies to stop domestic violence

SUPPORT: About 100 people turned out to commemorate White Ribbon Day at Memorial Park.

Organisers thrilled with turnout on White Ribbon Day

Local Partners

Scooter crash victim's family reaches out

With his condition worsening after a horror crash, the family of James Henry need your help.

How stores will give autistic kids a chance at Christmas

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Gympie Target store manager Christian Squires and psychologist Dr Michelle Curran discuss the upcoming sensory shopping day.

New program will allow children living with autism to shop in peace.

What to do around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for November 26 and 27

6 things to do in Gympie this weekend

No Caption

Duck races, horse races, wrestling, fireworks and rock & roll

Things to do around Gympie today and tomorrow

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie community diary

Kanye West spent Thanksgiving in hospital

Kanye West spent Thanksgiving in hospital

Kanye West has spent his Thanksgiving holiday in hospital whilst his wife Kim Kardashian West attended her family dinner.

Crowded House booed at the Opera House

Neil Finn of Crowded House performs during their 20th anniversary show at the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.

You don't expect Crowded House to get booed

Kim Kardashian West spent 8m on renovations

Kim Kardashian West has reportedly spent $8m on renovating her house

Rodger Corser's dose of good medicine

Rodger Corser plays Dr Hugh Knight in season one of Doctor Doctor.

The Doctor is in, says the series' grateful star

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

I think Bridget Jones might be my spirit animal.

Pilot gets girls a TV show

Greta Lee Jackson, Sarah Bishop and Adele Vuko create and star in the ABC's new comedy sketch series Wham Bam Thank You Ma'am.

Their active wear parody went viral, now they're back

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards reportedly slapped a radio presenter

LIVING ON THE FRITZ!!

Lot 3 Fritz Rd, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Fall in love with this stunning block situated on Fritz Road in ... $139,000

Fall in love with this stunning block situated on Fritz Road in Chatsworth. Situated on 6002m2 (more or less) and only minutes to town off the Bruce Highway the...

want 2 have a lifestyle 4 less!

109 Pine Ridge Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $235,000!

Live the country life at an affordable price with this loved property. It is a solid home with security screens, modern kitchen, new big shed perfect for caravans...

you will need 2 make your move with this 1!

11 Katies Lane, Greens Creek 4570

3 1 5 $359,000!

How nice is this property on almost 5 acres in the sought after Eastern side of Gympie. If you are looking for that WOW factor in the country, something a little...

a view 2 inspire!

L227 Irvine, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $200,000!

Would you look at THAT! Prime acreage close to town with a spectacular view. Imagine waking up to this picture. Rolling green hills as far as the eye can see!

IDEAL BEGINNER

Lot 1 Mackenzie Road, Tamaree 4570

House 2 1 1 $199,000

If you are a wanting to get into the property market, are an investor, or just wanting to downsize then take time to inspect this 2 bedroom brick home. Featuring a...

want 2 escape the rat race!

L124 Imhoff Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 contact agent

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! What are you waiting for! No better time than now to plan and build your new home and live the quiet country life on...

EVERYTHING A LARGE ACREAGE PROPERTY NEEDS!

278 Tones Road, Woolooga 4570

House 3 2 15 $1,195,000

The 562-acre farm is impeccable and is the ultimate property that would suit every serious farmer, horse enthusiast or car fanatic! The property is located in the...

HIGHWAY FRONTAGE OPPORTUNITY

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $469,000

Position your business here or reap the rental returns. The 1991m2 allotment zoned medium impact industrial is located on the Bruce Highway but has a rear...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 13

Lot 13 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $130,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

LIGHT AND AIRY CHARACTER HOME!!

14 Kandanga Amamoor Road, Amamoor 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

In the picturesque Mary Valley - Amamoor is a lovely high set home for sale. Featuring 3 bedrooms - 2 with ceiling fans and air conditioners and the third having a...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!