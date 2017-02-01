Calling all energetic people: Gympie's new aquatic centre is hiring

No Caption Contributed

CALLING all energetic and positive people looking for work in Gympie: positions are now open at Gympie's new aquatic centre set to open in April.

Lifeguards, swim teachers, fitness instructors, café staff and customer service officers are sought for the facility that will include a 50m outdoor pool, indoor heated 25m 8 lane pool, zero depth splash play water, 2 tube water slides, multi-purpose dry space and café.

"We want a team who are genuinely interested in helping people and creating a really positive community hub," newly appointed centre manager Courtney Murphy said.

Mrs Murphy said hiring would be a fairly quick process, with applications open in February and successful applicants informed in March.

Positions will range from casual, permanent and part time.

Available positions:

Swim Teachers

Lifeguards

Customer Service Officers

Café Duty Managers

Fitness Instructors

WHAT THEY ARE LOOKING FOR:

a passion for health, fitness and leisure and to be customer focused.

self-motivated, dedicated, hard workers who will learn and promote the facility and its programs

excellent customer service skills, takes pride in the jobs and themselves

a positive attitude

QUALIFICATIONS

Candidates must hold relevant prerequisites:

Standard First Aid / CPR

Working with Children Check

National Police Check

Plus Position relevant Qualifications:

RLSSA Pool Lifeguard

Pool Operators certification

Learn to Swim Qualifications

Fitness Program Qualifications

Relevant experience and qualification for the position applied for are mandatory.

