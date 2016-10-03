Call for shoebox drive as deadline approachs

Samaritan's Purse is conducting its appeal shoebox appeal, to help children in need.

THE call is out for help with the shoebox appeal which Gympie residents have supported strongly in the past.

Boxes are sent to Samaritan's Purse which sends them to needy children of the world.

More than 600 boxes were sent from Gympie last year.

The story began in Wales when a family visited the continent and seeing the horrendous conditions in an orphanage there, decided to make a collection of goods to go to the children.

In their local community, a woman dreamt up the idea of a letterbox drop asking for a shoebox to be filled with gifts for the children.

Response to the appeal was outstanding and 11 semi-trailers were needed to transport all of the donated items.

The community continued the appeal for several years before a world-wide charity organisation known as Samaritan's Purse took over.

Since then more than 10 million shoe boxes have been distributed to needy children worldwide.

Boxes collected in Queensland are sent to Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The shoebox collection is just one of the areas of work the Samaritan's Purse undertakes. Other work includes disaster relief and crisis assistance.

Boxes can contain new items to help with personal hygiene such as soap in a plastic bag, washers, combs, and toothbrushes (but not tooth paste). Soft toys are popular as are balls and skipping ropes. Stationery items such as work books, pens, pencils and a pencil sharpener can also be included. Also clothing can be enclosed and can be sized to fit any of the age groups from the two to four, five to nine and 10 to 14-year-olds boy or girl.

Large boxes have to be cut down to size when received, so the right box saves a lot of time for volunteers. The right sized boxes are available online or from Auswide Bank in Mary St. They can be dropped off at the bank when filled.

An administration cost of $9 is needed for each box and filled boxes are sent to Brisbane at the end of October. All boxes are checked at the warehouse and unsuitable items removed .

Why not fill a shoe-box or two for Samaritan's Purse and help a child in need?

For more information contact Pat Towner on 5483 2538.