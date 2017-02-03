Buyer unaware plates stolen, court told

BOUGHT from a mate for $500, Cameron Laurie Brown said he was unaware his car had stolen plates when he was pulled over.

It would ultimately cost the 19-year-old $1500, as he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week to multiple driving and drug possession charges.

The court heard Brown, of Tin Can Bay, was stopped in a silver Holden Commodore on July 14, on Nambour Rd, and a check of the car's plates showed them to be stolen.

While his client was unaware of the car's illegal registration, Brown's lawyer Mark Oliver said what had happened to Brown was a lesson: "It's on you to ensure it was insured”.

Already on recognisance for drug misuse crimes when he was caught smoking marijuana with his girlfriend on the first floor landing of the Royal Hotel on November 19, Magistrate Graham Hillan said along with the fines he needed to re-sentence Brown for the old charges.

Having already broken a $440 recognisance, Mr Hillan told Brown breaking this third recognisance "would be a stupid thing to do”.

Convictions were recorded for all charges.