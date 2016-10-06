30°
Busy year for QCWA members

Donna Jones | 6th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
LISTEN UP: State President Robyn MacFarlane addresses the Gympie & South Burnett division of the QCWA at its AGM in Tin Can Bay recently.
LISTEN UP: State President Robyn MacFarlane addresses the Gympie & South Burnett division of the QCWA at its AGM in Tin Can Bay recently.

IT HAS been busy year for Gympie & South Burnett Division members of the Queensland Country Women's Association.

With 18 branches and about 230 members in the division, membership in the area is slowly growing, keeping the QCWA flag flying, at all times remembering the 4 Fs in QCWA: Friendship, Fun, Fundraising and some Formalities.

The division Annual General Meeting was held recently in Tin Can Bay, with some 60 members attending, including the state president Robyn MacFarlane, and central region vice-president Jan Street.

Also attending was the State Member for Gympie, Tony Perrett, the Mayor of Gympie, Mick Curran, and other invited quests.

Guest speaker Senior Constable Deb Wruck spoke of her work as District Crime Prevention Coordinator Gympie, Central Region Wide Bay Burnett District.

She works with four volunteers communicating with community groups and the public, and in 29 schools via Adopt-a-Cop and 20 kindergartens. She also spoke of road safety and members were reminded of the Fatal Five: Speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving while fatigued, and distraction

The event incorporated a presentation on Greenland, the QCWA Country of Study this year, as well as division finals in some competitions: Cookery, Floral Art, International and Art.

Only International is limited to members of QCWA, though school-aged children compete with colouring-in, posters and a computer booklet relating to the current county that QCWA is studying.

Tin Can Bay Branch members were a busy group organising everything, and the local Lionesses catered with a generous lunch.

Thanks were expressed to the members who put in a lot of time at the QCWA display in the Kingaroy Gallery, promoting the association and sharing their handicraft skills, whilst a variety of crafts is taught and practised in many branches.

"It is surprising how many people have us as just tea and scones; they are pleasantly surprised when told of all we do do in QCWA,” said outgoing president Mollie Kratzmann.

A special thank-you was given to Lois Donald who is leaving the area after many years holding various positions, most recently as division treasurer.

