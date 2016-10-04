Business workshops coming up in Gympie

Capability Workshop

A CAPABILITY Statement workshop will be held at Gunabul Homestead on November 17 from 10am-2pm.

The $50 ticket cost per person includes a light lunch.

If you want your business to stand out from the crowd and improve your chance of securing contracts, then attending a capability statement workshop is a must for you. Hosted by the Queensland Government, these interactive workshops aim to help businesses develop and prepare effective capability statements.

Ultimately, an impressive capability statement can help your business thrive.

This workshop will show businesses how to use a capability statement to market their product or service and how it can be used to accompany tender submissions for contracts, upload onto online databases and used to support applications for finance to expand your business.

For more information contact Simon Parnell at the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Office on (07) 4331 5609 or email simon .parnell@dsd.qld.gov.au or visit the website at statedevelopment.qld. gov.au.

Events Workshop

MAIN STAGE, Session Three Marketing and Positioning Workshop will be held at the Gympie Civic Centre on October 19, starting at 6pm.

The workshop is one of the ways Gympie Regional Council is offering support to ensure community events continue to develop and thrive. MAIN STAGE is a free series of talks to assist local event organisers to ensure maximum community impact and cultural legacy for the region.

Session Three will show how to target your audience and how to position your event brand to maximum advantage.

Presenters will be Dr David Gration, Events Tourism Associates and Liz Rivers, Awards Absolute & Queensland Signature Events.

Other workshops in this series will include Event Management on November 3, Sponsorship and Fundraising on November 30 and Community Engagement on December 14.

For more information phone 1300 307 800 or email events@gympie .qld.gov.au.