38°
News

Bushfire threat continues months longer than expected

18th Jan 2017 1:54 PM
FILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UNSEASONALLY hot and dry weather has firefighters on alert as dangerous bushfire conditions extend nearly two months longer than usual.

North Coast Rural Fire Service regional manager Peter Hollier said multi-agency efforts to combat bushfires on the Sunshine Coast and in the Wide Bay Burnett would likely continue beyond the end of the month.

"Operation Unified is winding down in many areas throughout Queensland, but Wide Bay Burnett and Sunshine Coast are still experiencing bushfire activity across the region," Mr Hollier said.

"Firefighters in the region have attended upwards of 1,700 vegetation fires this season, and that number is likely to climb if current weather conditions persist.

"Bushfire activity traditionally runs from August through to November, but dry weather coupled with little rainfall will extend the season well into late January and possibly beyond."

Mr Hollier said many parts of the region, particularly Wide Bay Burnett, had not received sufficient rainfall in recent months.

"This means there is little to no moisture in the ground, leaving areas ripe for a serious bushfire under the right conditions," he said.

As the second heatwave in two weeks grips the region the potential for bushfires starting and spreading was exacerbated.

"The fire danger rating remains high in the coming days, and something as simple as a spark from a power tool or even a cigarette butt could be enough to start a fire," Mr Hollier said.

"Residents should monitor conditions and take precautions, particularly if they are conducting burns on their property.

"Firefighters have attended a number of unpermitted burns this bushfire season, so landholders need to make sure they obtain a permit and comply with conditions before lighting a fire.

"Doing so will prevent unnecessary emergency calls and allow the RFS and partner agencies to direct resources where they are needed most."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  bushfire queensland fire and emergency services

Bushfire threat continues months longer than expected

Bushfire threat continues months longer than expected

UNSEASONALLY hot and dry weather has firefighters on alert as dangerous bushfire conditions extend nearly two months longer than usual.

More than 100 passengers affected by train derailment

A freight train has derailed at Raglan.

Emergency services respond to freight train accident

What's on in Gympie this weekend and next week for Australia Day?

Check out the Gig Guide for a couple of fun ideas for Australia Day, including a family friendly event at the Jockey Club Hotel.

All the action in Gympie for the Gig Guide this weekend.

No offer, no worries: University not only option

There are plenty of options, other than university, for tertiary study.

If you missed out on your university offer, don't despair

Local Partners

Bushfire threat continues months longer than expected

UNSEASONALLY hot and dry weather has firefighters on alert as dangerous bushfire conditions extend nearly two months longer than usual.

Photo comp: Mum captures summer, wins a camera

A beautiful summer's day at Double Island Point - User Contributed

We asked for your summer photos, and you delivered

What's on in Gympie this weekend and next week for Australia Day?

Check out the Gig Guide for a couple of fun ideas for Australia Day, including a family friendly event at the Jockey Club Hotel.

All the action in Gympie for the Gig Guide this weekend.

2017 under way for Gympie's Koala Action Group

CARING: Wwoofer (Willing Worker on Organic Farms) Mylne van der Ree with a rescued koala she is caring for at the home of wildlife carers Paula and David Rowlands of Glastonbury.

First meeting for Koala Action Group

REVEALED: Revived Coast body art festival's new location

RELOCATION: The Australian Body Art Festival has found a new home.

The Australian Body Art Festival is being revived

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

SHE makes it look easy, but the effort that went into preparing Ruby Rose for her role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage was anything but.

Why Emma Watson turned down Cinderella

Emma Watson in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

HARRY Potter star has standards when it comes to Disney princesses.

Wonder Woman a ‘disjointed disaster’, says DC insider

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

INSIDER says the much-hyped blockbuster will disappoint.

Kid nails Swift impersonation

Seven-year-old Xia Vigor nails Taylor Swift impersonation on the Philippine talent show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

TAYLOR Swift has a seven-year-old doppelganger.

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande

Not everyone was impressed with Grande’s self-proclaimed work ethic

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Ranch Style Home + 4 Bay Shed

134 Golden Hind Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 5 2 4 $365,000 O/over

Home, home on the range ..... this enormous Ranch style home ticks a lot of boxes. A full concrete driveway to a massive 4 bay shed appox 12 x 6, has 3 roller...

You WILL be Surprised !!

98 Endeavour Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 4 $330,000

The OLD saying... do not judge a book by its cover!! This property will really surprise you .... as to how big it is and with a lot of must haves!! Sorry I only...

Snap up a Tin Can Bay Lifestyle

14 Callistemon Crescent, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land Snap up this opportunity to purchase an allotment as your gateway into ... $135,000

Snap up this opportunity to purchase an allotment as your gateway into the Tin Can Bay lifestyle of fishing, walking the foreshore, swimming, canoeing, golfing...

THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR???

Chatsworth 4570

House 4 2 4 $470,000

Situated on a peaceful rural residential setting 5 Minutes from the CBD and less than a kilometre to the local primary school. The lowset brick and tile home...

INVESTOR ALERT!

6A Mulcahy Tce, Gympie 4570

Residential Land Golden opportunity - 2,515 square metres available right in the heart of ... $285,000

Golden opportunity - 2,515 square metres available right in the heart of Gympie. Development Approval for multi-residential 10 dwelling units. Development plans...

OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND HERE!

384 Lawson Road, Long Flat 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,295,000

Here is a magnificent opportunity to purchase this stunning property. Privately positioned on a 49.96ha (123.45 acres) in the very popular area of Long Flat in...

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

CATTLE OR HORSE PROPERTY

Mudlo 4600

Rural 0 0 $250,000

242 acres of undulating forest grazing country on one title with frontage to Running Creek Road, is situated approx 15 minutes from Kilkivan. The property is in...

HORSE HEAVEN

4689 Wide Bay Highway, Kilkivan 4600

Rural 2 1 2 AUCTION 11th...

Great 160 acres bordering the Wide Bay Creek. Perfect place for a young couple in the horse industry to get a start. All the horse facilities you could dream of...

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!