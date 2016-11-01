Building award for Gympie clinic

PROUD: Dr Drew McMenamin and medical liaison manager Corinne Whittaker out the front of Gympie Radiology's award winning building.

GYMPIE Radiology has been awarded both the regional and state Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards for health facilities up to $5 million.

The Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards recognise those at the forefront of building innovation and quality craftsmanship, promoting and showcasing excellence in Queensland's housing and construction industry. The state award ceremony was held on October 15, 2016.

Medical liaison manager Corinne Whittaker said the custom built facility at 71 Channon Street was architecturally designed for patient efficiency and comfort.

"It is compliant with day surgery standards, allowing an increased scope of procedures to be performed locally”, Ms Whittaker added.

Dr Peter Brookfield said the design was one of the conscience choices made to encourage more professionals to the area.

"By offering an extended range of services at Gympie Radiology we hope to encourage other specialists to come to the region to service local residents. The more services that can be done in Gympie, the better,” he said.

Currently, Gympie Radiology offers a complete and integrated range of diagnostic imaging including 3T MRI, 3D mammography, CT scans, nuclear and cardiac Imaging, ultrasound, interventional procedures, bone mineral densitometry, dental imaging and X-ray services.

"Discussions are currently being undertaken with several health groups for the remaining space. The outcome for this new development will be exciting for health care services in our region,” Ms Whittaker said.

"I feel fortunate to be able to work at this state of the art facility,” Dr Brookfield added.