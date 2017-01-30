Builder catches new career with Rainbow's Baitrunner

DIDN'T GET AWAY: Builder Mat Cooper turned his lifetime fishing hobby into a career as new owner and operator of Rainbow Beach Fishing Charter and the Baitrunner.

MAT Cooper spent his life building on dry land, so moving to earning a living by floating on water has been eye opening.

"It's very different, but very satisfying and enjoying as well.”

Passionate about fishing his whole life, Mr Cooper said he had spent a long time on charter boat Baitrunner with a line in the water.

Now, as the new owner of Rainbow Beach Fishing Charters and the boat, he is excited to share his dream with others, in the hope his passion will catch on.

Having lived in Gympie and then Pomona, Mr Cooper said his extended history and rapport with the previous owner had paved the way for his career change.

"I've known the previous owner for about 20 years and been out with him a lot so it was something we actually discussed over the last couple of years.

"I have fished heavily all my life.”

Growing up on the water since he was "old enough to walk” and coming from a family of fishermen, it was only natural casting a line would become his hobby - and Baitrunner now gives him the chance to share his passion with others.

"Now being able to take other people out and teach them things... it's great,” he said.

Loving fishing as a boy, he hopes to help develop that love in others "who haven't really had a chance to go out to sea and fish much, or don't know a lot about fishing”.

"I know how much it meant to me as a child growing up and a lot of friends of mine... it's just good to teach them from a young age.

"I'd much rather see children out on the water and fishing and enjoying outdoor activities than sitting inside in front of TVs and on Xboxes.

"The more you can get them involved in outdoor activities the better I think.”