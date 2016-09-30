Gympie builder cleared in tribunal over 'cosmetic' damage

CLEARED: a Gympie builder has been cleared of blame for sunscreen damage to a roof.

A GYMPIE builder has been cleared of responsibility for discolouration of a client's roof, as a result of the claimed chemical effect of sunscreen used by workers.

The case, before the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, was based on a claim that "cosmetic" damage to the roof was caused by sunscreen containing bleaching chemicals coming into contact with the steel Colorbond roof.

Home owner Lorraine Gardner-Hoyle had claimed this was the responsibility of the builder, Stirling Homes Queensland.

QCAT Hervey Bay member John Milburn noted evidence from the roofing manufacturer's warranty claims specialist that laboratory tests showed such damage was possible with sunscreens containing titanium dioxide or zinc oxide, which promoted sun-bleaching.

But he also accepted that the damage, assessed as "cosmetic" may have occurred after installation of the roof, including during installation of solar panels and satellite television equipment.

It may also have resulted from sunscreen coming into contact before installation, during handling of the BlueScope Steel product.

He accepted uncontradicted evidence from installation sub-contractor Gary Stolberg of Cooloola Roofing that his company was aware of the possible fading effect of sunscreens and therefore did not use sunscreens using those chemicals.

The tribunal was told Stirling Homes had built the home in Gympie in 2009 and Lorraine Gardner-Hoyle had lived in it since.

She had noticed discolouration on the roof in 2013 and had engaged the Queensland Building and Construction Commission to investigate and found the damage to be in the "cosmetic" category.

Mr Milburn accepted evidence from BlueScope warranty specialist Lewie Ivanovski, a Monash University-trained engineer, that the damage was consistent with other examples of Colorbond roofing coming into contact with the chemicals.