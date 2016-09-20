BUCKLE UP: Jackass tour is coming to Gympie

The Jackass Seppo Tour stage show is coming to Gympie this October.

FOUR Jackass stars are about to have Gympie fans laughing and screaming in their first stage tour of Australia.

The four-man act will the USA television and big screen hit's stars Preston Lacy, Weeman, Chris Pontious and Dave England rolling into town for the October 13 show at the Gympie Civic Centre.

The act, described as "relentlessly lowbrow” and "startling”, is an epic stage show of stand-up comedy, stories, insults and the crazy stunts that brought the crew worldwide fame.

Tickets are $66 or $88 for a VIP ticket.

A VIP pass includes front-of-queue priority entry, a tour poster and a photo with the stars (on your own camera).

Visit rushfestival.com.au/jackass-tour to book tickets.

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

The show is recommended for audiences 15 years and older as it contains strong language and adult themes.