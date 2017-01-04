28°
News

Bruce Hwy roadwork delays to our north and south

Shelley Strachan | 4th Jan 2017 1:00 PM
The site of roadworks and expected travel delays.
The site of roadworks and expected travel delays.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE region motorists heading off on holidays this week can expect delays on the Bruce Hwy both north and south of the region and roadworks and upgrades continue.

Roadworks on the Bruce Hwy at two different points south of Gympie are causing only minor delays, if any. Allow an extra 5-10 minutes if heading to Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast.

North of Gympie is a different story, with multiple projects underway, including traffic management at road works just south of Bauple causing medium delays from mid-January. Add an extra 10 minutes to your trip here.

Further north, traffic management at the Tinana roadworks should add another five minutes to your journey, and between Howard and Childers, another 15 minutes.

To assist motorists to plan their travels and potentially seek alternative routes, this map above plots work locations and provides estimated travel delays.

Motorists can also call 13 19 40 for regular and up-to-date information on road closures and events or check www.131940.qld.gov.au before travelling. To receive ongoing updates about these works contact the department on 1300 728 390* during business hours, email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

Gympie Times
Bluebottle, Irukandji onslaught could be over

Bluebottle, Irukandji onslaught could be over

LIFESAVERS hope a change in the wind will stem the onslaught of stinging jellyfish on Fraser Island and the Cooloola Coast.

Bruce Hwy roadwork delays to our north and south

The site of roadworks and expected travel delays.

Bruce Hwy roadwork delays to Gympie's north and south

10,000 Ford 4WDs recalled with major safety issue

Ford

The problem may cause "an abrupt wheel speed reduction".

Should camper numbers be capped at Double Island?

Double Island Point with just a fraction of the vehicles that were there daily with more stretched up to the point.

Public response overwhelmingly in favour of capping numbers

Local Partners

'He just slammed into me': Motorcyclists' everyday danger

TO put it bluntly, 2016 was a horrific year for motorcyclists on Gympie region roads.

Son, 6, in bedroom as flames began raging under house

The house was engulfed within minutes.

House fire disaster: 'Two minutes and it was all over'

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

Caitlyn Shadbolt will perform at the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night at Nelson Reserve.

Party will be a night to remember

NYE fundraiser at Showground

BIG EVENT: Tamika Deller's New Year's Eve fundraiser will be a big event on the Widgee social calendar.

Support will help teen compete overseas

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

SCI-FI films' two resourceful leads can’t overcome the limitations of the screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

you will need 2 make your move with this 1!

11 Katies Lane, Greens Creek 4570

3 1 5 $359,000!

How nice is this property on almost 5 acres in the sought after Eastern side of Gympie. If you are looking for that WOW factor in the country, something a little...

SPACIOUS HOME!

41 Parsons Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $265,000

Here's your chance to get you and your family into this spacious home! Situated on 690m2 and located only minutes to the CBD, schools and the Gympie West shop.

MULTI UNITS - Low Maintenance

Southside 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $1,300,000

ILL HEALTH FORCES SALE This solid investment of 9 Units (3 stand alone buildings) of block construction, consisting of various rents and sizes - 3 x 1 bedroom and...

a view 2 inspire!

L227 Irvine Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $185,000!

Would you look at THAT! Prime acreage close to town with a spectacular view. Imagine waking up to this picture. Rolling green hills as far as the eye can see!

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!!!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $228,000

Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms Hardiplank and brick home could be yours NOW. Some of the features...

SPACIOUS AND MODERN!

96 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Located in one of the most wanted locations in Gympie, is this beautifully renovated brick family home with space to spare. Consisting of 4 bedrooms all with...

BE VERY QUICK OR MISS OUT

20 Stewart Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid 3 bedroom timber home is perfect for the first home buyer or renovator to move right in. Situated on a 711m2 gently sloping block close to all...

Unique Home, Great Position.

2 Andrew Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 2 $285,000

In a great prime position only a short drive to schools, shops etc is this unique well presented large solid family home sitting on a large 1077sqm. This beautiful...

GREAT BEGINNER OR FIRST HOME!!

6 Grandview Pl, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $285,000

Welcome to your new home! Situated high above the street to catch the breezes and to offer lovely outlook this home has lots to offer. The open plan kitchen...

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER CHARM

32A Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED FOR INSPECTIONS - CALL BRIAN LAMBERT ON 0447 370 778. Located in a central position in Gympie, walking distance to the hospital, CBD...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!