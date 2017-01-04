Bruce Hwy roadwork delays to our north and south

GYMPIE region motorists heading off on holidays this week can expect delays on the Bruce Hwy both north and south of the region and roadworks and upgrades continue.

Roadworks on the Bruce Hwy at two different points south of Gympie are causing only minor delays, if any. Allow an extra 5-10 minutes if heading to Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast.

North of Gympie is a different story, with multiple projects underway, including traffic management at road works just south of Bauple causing medium delays from mid-January. Add an extra 10 minutes to your trip here.

Further north, traffic management at the Tinana roadworks should add another five minutes to your journey, and between Howard and Childers, another 15 minutes.

To assist motorists to plan their travels and potentially seek alternative routes, this map above plots work locations and provides estimated travel delays.

Motorists can also call 13 19 40 for regular and up-to-date information on road closures and events or check www.131940.qld.gov.au before travelling. To receive ongoing updates about these works contact the department on 1300 728 390* during business hours, email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.