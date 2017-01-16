Woman hit by B-double on Bruce Hwy fights for life

A woman was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a truck.

A WOMAN is fighting for life after she was hit by a truck while walking on the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie late last night.

Police said the Emerald woman, in her late 20s, had been walking on the highway at Chatsworth before she was struck by the B-double just before 9.55pm in the northbound lanes.

The collision left the woman with life-threatening injuries, including head injuries.

She was taken to Gympie Hospital, then airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue said the woman suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported in a critical condition.

The truck driver was treated for shock.

The Bruce Hwy was closed in both directions until after midnight, with police officers redirecting traffic along Fraser Rd, Corella Rd and Oak St.

Further south, two men have escaped with only minor injuries after their car crashed down an embankment in Redcliffe.

Car over the embankment and into the Suttons Beach carpark down below #bnetraffic #chopperdaveview 🚑🚑🚑🚒🚒🚔🚔🚔🚨 pic.twitter.com/7PdELJKg3K — Dave Andrews 🚁 (@chopperdaveqld) January 15, 2017

Initial reports suggested the men may have been seriously injured after smashing through a fence at a roundabout in Suttons Beach around 9.40pm, but paramedics said they sustained only minor injuries.

They were taken stable to Redcliffe Hospital.

- additional reporting from The Courier-Mail