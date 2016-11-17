Bruce H'wy forges ahead and Cooloola-Noosa link is closer than you think

FORGING AHEAD: Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien with Transport Minister Darren Chester and Gympie MP Tony Perrett at the Tandur highway construction site on Thursday.

THE Bruce Hwy upgrade, ultimately aimed at by-passing Gympie and flood-proofing its northern and southern road transport links, was roaring ahead south of Gympie this week.

Construction noise lent tangible authority to other Gympie region road project announcements by federal Transport Minister Darren Chester, when he visited the Tandur highway site.

He joined Gympie's Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien to talk road safety, Cooroy-to-Curra and the long-awaited Cooloola Coast road link to Noosa.

"Cars are getting safer all the time, so are roads, but we will always need safer drivers,” Mr Chester said.

Mr O'Brien said that with Section B, from Sankeys Rd to Traveston Rd already completed, Section A (where lower speed limits currently apply during construction) would open next April, if all keeps going well.

Section C, the 10.5km now under construction, was forging ahead on budget and ahead of schedule yesterday and is due for completion in mid-2018.

That will leave Section D, the by-pass of Gympie which will join the existing highway north of the city at Curra.

This 26km section is in the detailed planning stages, involving a corridor east of Gympie, close to the railway line until Old Maryborough Rd, then travelling along the edge of Curra State Forest to minimise impact on private land.

Mr Chester said he was aware of the danger that a new highway might just shift the danger zone from one place to another, potentially causing mayhem between Gympie and Maryborough.

"That's why we've had the lane widening and traffic separation works on that section of the highway north,” he said.

Cooloola Coast Rd already on the move

A SEALED road link between the Cooloola Coast and Noosa may be a lot closer than we think, according to federal Transport Minister Darren Chester.

Mr Chester, Gympie state MP Tony Perrett and Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien said Noosa Council had already sealed the link to the boundary with Gympie region and Canberra was very keen to hear details of state government and council contributions towards the Kin Kin Range section and Counter Rd.

With $2 million already promised for design work on the road (a promise re-affirmed by both men yesterday).

Gympie MP Tony Perrett, who also attended the Tandur press conference yesterday said the Cooloola Rd would be a very important boost for tourism at the Cooloola Coast.

The Kin Kin Range section is estimated to cost in excess of $10 million and will require a high level of inter-government co-operation.

The road will also bring economic benefits to Fraser Coast town, linking them also with the Sunshine Coast day-trip tourist market.

But one catch, as Tin Can Bay's Veronica Campbell discovered yesterday morning, was the extra danger at the already tricky intersections that link Tin Can Bay Rd to Rainbow Beach and Cooloola Cove.

Her husband Mal Campbell spoke to The Gympie Times yesterday, about the crash that might have killed her. That story will appear in tomorrow's The Gympie Times.

Mr Chester noted a worrying trend towards an increased road toll.

"We are getting better roads, people should drive the safest car they can afford, but we still need safe drivers,” he said.