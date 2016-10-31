31°
Bruce Hwy crash cleared but congestion continues

31st Oct 2016 6:19 AM Updated: 7:15 AM
LATEST: A crash that blocked one south-bound lane of the Bruce Hwy has been cleared, but traffic is still being affected. 

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reports both south-bound lanes are open but congested at Meridan Plains, about the Caloundra Rd exit (188).

Drivers heading south are warned to expect long delays.

BREAKING: Drivers heading south this morning are being urged to show patience as emergency services clear up a crash on the Bruce Hwy. 

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has warned drivers travelling towards Brisbane one south-bound lane has been blocked and long delays are expected. 

The crash occurred on the Bruce Hwy at Meridan Plains, near the Caloundra Rd exit (188) about 5.30am. 

Two cars, one towing a trailer, collided. 

A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said no patients were taken to hospital as a result of the crash. 

