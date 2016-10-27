31°
News

Brothers 3 sizzle on bar stage at Widgee

Lynlie Cross, WIDGEE CORRESPONDENT | 27th Oct 2016 4:02 PM
STAR POWER: Brothers 3, ready to hit the Widgee stage last Saturday night.
STAR POWER: Brothers 3, ready to hit the Widgee stage last Saturday night.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WIDGEE Country Music Club's extravaganza at the Bushman's Bar last weekend was a fantastic achievement for the club and its organising committee.

Beginning with the Campfire Concert on Friday night, and lots of fantastic music and sing-a-longs, the event rolled over to the Talent Quest on Saturday afternoon, another crowd pleaser. Winner of the Open Section was Natalya Lee, with Sista Lee winning the Junior Section. Bianca Murphy of Widgee was presented with the Encouragement Award.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Saturday afternoon and evening had the hordes claiming their seats around the stage area, vying for space to sit back and enjoy the music of Karen Thomsen, Ash Williamson, Now & Then, Sista Lee, Linda Hansen and others. These acts were followed by the Eagle Mountain String Band, then the main event, Brothers 3, who were every bit as good, if not better, than last year. Final act for the night, having its first Widgee gig, was The Point, who sang a wide variety of songs of a somewhat different calibre but entertaining nonetheless.

The entire show was a resounding, crowd-pleasing success with everyone joining in, clapping hands, and having a thoroughly great night. Roll on 2017.

Widgee Indoor Bowls

Monday's meeting to discuss Christmas activities was dealt with fairly quickly on Monday because members were keen to begin their morning on the Widgee greens. After two full ends, scores were relatively close with the third and final game deciding the top scores. This week Dianne topped the ladder with 54 points, followed by Jack on 50 and Jeanette took third spot with 48 points. Bowls will be on as usual on Monday, beginning at 9am. For further information contact Di Lhotka on 54840286.

Widgee Craft Group

More fun and games this week at Widgee Craft with Christmas elves snipping away at paper and felt, adding buttons and bells, putting together a mixed range of Christmas decorations. The "big shot” machine was again put to good use and members were pleased with their final results. Next week will be a general meeting, with craft on Christmas cards and decorations following. Contact the president, Alice Burke on 5484 9156.

Widgee Mad Hatters

Kingston House was the venue chosen by those crazy Red Hat Ladies, aka the Widgee Mad Hatters, for this month's outing. The lunch was delicious and the service wonderful but the trivia games and questions were a motley lot with some varied and interesting answers adding to the fun.

It was an enjoyable outing.

Next month the ladies will celebrate Christmas a mite early, lunching in style at the Railway Hotel on Thursday, November 17.

For more information on the Red Hatters contact Marilyn Belford on 5484 9132.

Widgee Halloween Special

Widgee's Memorial Hall has been transformed into the Addam's Family Mansion for tomorrow's Halloween Party organised by the Widgee State School P&C. The guest list includes Dracula and his merry band of Transylvanian Trolls who'll be ready to party with the bats and goblins as they file through the door. It promises to be a spectacular event with lots of ghouls and sprites.

The crypt door will creak open at 5.30pm and entry is just $5 per person. Lots of creepy, crawly foodstuffs and some hair of the spider drinks to whet your thirst, plus lots of spine-chilling games and bloodcurdling activities to get the party going. Get into your favourite dress-up gear and be prepared for a great night of fun and frolics while helping raise funds for Widgee students. Inquiries to the Admin office on 54840888.

Lower Wonga Hall

The Lower Wonga Hall Committee is holding a general meeting this Monday at 7pm. Agenda items include this year's Christmas party, an update on council grants and the new playground. Members and residents are invited. Inquiries: Ron Keech 54831615.

Gympie Times
Rainbow Beach business rated our best accommodation

Rainbow Beach business rated our best accommodation

DEBBIE'S Place owner Debbie Lang believes the recipe to great accommodation is great customer service, spotless rooms, a homey atmosphere and great prices.

Dawn Rd upgrade under way

UPGRADE: A section of Dawn Rd is being widened this week.

Works to Dawn Rd are underway to upgrade a single lane section.

Gympie State High celebrates its awards night

TOP AWARD: Gympie State High School 2016 dux of the school Cody Smith-Cripps.

Gympie High awards night took place in Hamilton Hall on Wednesday

Achievers recognised at James Nash Awards Evening

Dux of the School Mikaela Hourigan, Year 12.

JAMES Nash hosted its annual Awards Evening in The Pavilion Tuesday.

Local Partners

Brothers 3 sizzle on bar stage at Widgee

Did you catch Eagle Mountain and Brothers 3 last weekend at Widgee? Chances are you are in our photo gallery!

Heathly 'vets' the aim of the day at Imbil

At the Veteran's Health Week Celebrations at Imbil Bowl's Club last week are committee members of the Mary Valley RSL Sub Branch Phil and Viv Jensen with president Rex Brenneke.

Healthy fun the name of the game at Imbil last week

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

What's on in Gympie this weekend

INTERGALACTIC: Lissa and Nee Nee will be providing plenty of family entertainment this Saturday

There's plenty of fun for young and old in Gympie this weekend.

Racer seeks Bright future in fight against breast cancer

Sheree Bright takes a corner on Sheeza Instant Gem.

Gympie's Sheree Bright will be racing to raise funds for cancer.

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

THE Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel is up for sale in what could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for buyers, and for locals to get a glimpse inside.

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise credits his success to Scientology

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

GREAT POTENTIAL ON A 1,682m2 ALLOTMENT !!

22 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $198,900

By-gone charm and character in this 1970's Queenlander, in need of T.L.C. A block of land of this size and position are rarely available and its potential is...

time 2 reminisce!

6 Alenola Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $280,000!

This property will surely tug at the heart strings and give a lovely sense of nostalgia. When homes, were homes, all comfy and cosy, and there was the proverbial...

TRANQUILITY 250 ACRES

729 Emerys Bridge Road, Mount Urah 4650

Rural 2 2 5 $325000

Peace in serenity with plenty of land to do what you please. Located 45 minutes north of Gympie and 35 minutes south of Maryborough. There are 2 independent...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

1785 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary ... Auction following...

20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary Valley region - create the perfect rural lifestyle with prepared house sites and power available. Views of...

GREAT LOCATION

2/45 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $260,000

Looking to downsize - then this well presented solid brick unit right in the heart of Gympie is for you. 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom Ceiling fans, air-conditioning...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!!

16 Butler Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $255,000

Situated on 825 m2 block with an excellent back yard. Rooms on the ground floor can be used for teenager retreat, extended family or entertainment/rumpus. ...

LIGHT AND AIRY CHARACTER HOME!!

14 Kandanga Amamoor Road, Amamoor 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

In the picturesque Mary Valley - Amamoor is a lovely high set home for sale. Featuring 3 bedrooms - 2 with ceiling fans and air conditioners and the third having a...

TIMELESS STYLE IS NOW COMPLETE!!

8 Sunburst Place, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $410,000

Located in the sought after Crest Estate, Southside this well designed modern home is a brilliant example of modern comfort that meets timeless style. Situated on...

STYLISH HOME WITH COUNTRY LIFESTYLE!!

38 Carnoustie Court, Curra 4570

House 3 2 5 $435,000

This property is clean as a whistle, with 3 spacious bedrooms, main with en-suite and a generous sized main bathroom. The kitchen comes well equipped with electric...

Serious Vendor.. Great Home.. Bush at rear

98 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $265,000 NEG

Vendor wants his home sold !! So if you are looking for a great buy, dont miss out on this lovely home. High Raked ceilings with exposed timber beams and timber...

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?