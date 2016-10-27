Brothers 3 sizzle on bar stage at Widgee

WIDGEE Country Music Club's extravaganza at the Bushman's Bar last weekend was a fantastic achievement for the club and its organising committee.

Beginning with the Campfire Concert on Friday night, and lots of fantastic music and sing-a-longs, the event rolled over to the Talent Quest on Saturday afternoon, another crowd pleaser. Winner of the Open Section was Natalya Lee, with Sista Lee winning the Junior Section. Bianca Murphy of Widgee was presented with the Encouragement Award.

Saturday afternoon and evening had the hordes claiming their seats around the stage area, vying for space to sit back and enjoy the music of Karen Thomsen, Ash Williamson, Now & Then, Sista Lee, Linda Hansen and others. These acts were followed by the Eagle Mountain String Band, then the main event, Brothers 3, who were every bit as good, if not better, than last year. Final act for the night, having its first Widgee gig, was The Point, who sang a wide variety of songs of a somewhat different calibre but entertaining nonetheless.

The entire show was a resounding, crowd-pleasing success with everyone joining in, clapping hands, and having a thoroughly great night. Roll on 2017.

Widgee Indoor Bowls

Monday's meeting to discuss Christmas activities was dealt with fairly quickly on Monday because members were keen to begin their morning on the Widgee greens. After two full ends, scores were relatively close with the third and final game deciding the top scores. This week Dianne topped the ladder with 54 points, followed by Jack on 50 and Jeanette took third spot with 48 points. Bowls will be on as usual on Monday, beginning at 9am. For further information contact Di Lhotka on 54840286.

Widgee Craft Group

More fun and games this week at Widgee Craft with Christmas elves snipping away at paper and felt, adding buttons and bells, putting together a mixed range of Christmas decorations. The "big shot” machine was again put to good use and members were pleased with their final results. Next week will be a general meeting, with craft on Christmas cards and decorations following. Contact the president, Alice Burke on 5484 9156.

Widgee Mad Hatters

Kingston House was the venue chosen by those crazy Red Hat Ladies, aka the Widgee Mad Hatters, for this month's outing. The lunch was delicious and the service wonderful but the trivia games and questions were a motley lot with some varied and interesting answers adding to the fun.

It was an enjoyable outing.

Next month the ladies will celebrate Christmas a mite early, lunching in style at the Railway Hotel on Thursday, November 17.

For more information on the Red Hatters contact Marilyn Belford on 5484 9132.

Widgee Halloween Special

Widgee's Memorial Hall has been transformed into the Addam's Family Mansion for tomorrow's Halloween Party organised by the Widgee State School P&C. The guest list includes Dracula and his merry band of Transylvanian Trolls who'll be ready to party with the bats and goblins as they file through the door. It promises to be a spectacular event with lots of ghouls and sprites.

The crypt door will creak open at 5.30pm and entry is just $5 per person. Lots of creepy, crawly foodstuffs and some hair of the spider drinks to whet your thirst, plus lots of spine-chilling games and bloodcurdling activities to get the party going. Get into your favourite dress-up gear and be prepared for a great night of fun and frolics while helping raise funds for Widgee students. Inquiries to the Admin office on 54840888.

Lower Wonga Hall

The Lower Wonga Hall Committee is holding a general meeting this Monday at 7pm. Agenda items include this year's Christmas party, an update on council grants and the new playground. Members and residents are invited. Inquiries: Ron Keech 54831615.