27°
News

Bronze award for Jones Hill State School

Donna Jones | 20th Sep 2016 12:00 PM
JONES HILL BRONZE MEDALLISTS: (Back from left) Ethan Houghton, Tristen Franklin, Koebi Green, Harry Pilgrim, Dharma Bennet, Teacher Fiona Cole, Aliie Cameron, Kayleigh Hucker, Kai Robertson, (middle) Jack Taske, Zach Ward, Hayden Whyatt, Kayla Blount, Tiana Kleeman, Isabella Kanofski, Roxy Snell, Tegan Herrenberg, Asha Nichols, Ethan Lee, (front) Lachlan Holt, Lara Brennan, Maia Sloane, Indiana Chambers and Ava Todd.
JONES HILL BRONZE MEDALLISTS: (Back from left) Ethan Houghton, Tristen Franklin, Koebi Green, Harry Pilgrim, Dharma Bennet, Teacher Fiona Cole, Aliie Cameron, Kayleigh Hucker, Kai Robertson, (middle) Jack Taske, Zach Ward, Hayden Whyatt, Kayla Blount, Tiana Kleeman, Isabella Kanofski, Roxy Snell, Tegan Herrenberg, Asha Nichols, Ethan Lee, (front) Lachlan Holt, Lara Brennan, Maia Sloane, Indiana Chambers and Ava Todd. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JONES Hill State School's Year 3/4C class entered the Discover Dairy Australia Healthy Bones Action Week Competition. The national competition was entered by over one hundred schools and Jones Hill was very proud to receive the Bronze Award.

The class worked hard and together created a picture book, a creative game and posters for their entry. During the fun activities the students enjoyed learning the importance of teaming calcium-rich dairy with exercise and safe sunshine for positive bone health. Another bonus of the competition was that all students in the class can now spell 'osteoporosis' and know how to prevent it.

The class received a sports bag from the Australian Institute of Sport filled with exercise products and each child received a ribbon. The trophy is displayed in the school resource centre.

Gympie Times
Hartwig: Council culture denies 'natural justice' to staff

Hartwig: Council culture denies 'natural justice' to staff

Hartwig: "We are all bound by a duty of care and a moral obligation to our staff and fellow human beings."

REVEALED: Inside look as Tremors owner overhauls nightclub

Paul Pilkington recently bought Tremors Nightclub and has committed $80,000 to renovating, revamping and renaming the club.

$80,000 facelift and new name for Tremors with opening date set

BUCKLE UP: Jackass tour is coming to Gympie

The Jackass Seppo Tour stage show is coming to Gympie this October.

'Relentlessly lowbrow' and 'startling' tour soon to hit Civic Centre

Bronze award for Jones Hill State School

JONES HILL BRONZE MEDALLISTS: (Back from left) Ethan Houghton, Tristen Franklin, Koebi Green, Harry Pilgrim, Dharma Bennet, Teacher Fiona Cole, Aliie Cameron, Kayleigh Hucker, Kai Robertson, (middle) Jack Taske, Zach Ward, Hayden Whyatt, Kayla Blount, Tiana Kleeman, Isabella Kanofski, Roxy Snell, Tegan Herrenberg, Asha Nichols, Ethan Lee, (front) Lachlan Holt, Lara Brennan, Maia Sloane, Indiana Chambers and Ava Todd.

Jones Hill students win award

Local Partners

Community diary: Here's what's on today

THIS is where clubs and groups are meeting around Gympie today.

A show of compassion for our suicide survivors

WEAVING SUPPORT: Ruth Polley enveloped in the 'cloak of support' at the suicide Remembrance Day in Memorial Park.

Community strength for those left behind after a suicide

BUCKLE UP: Jackass tour is coming to Gympie

The Jackass Seppo Tour stage show is coming to Gympie this October.

'Relentlessly lowbrow' and 'startling' tour soon to hit Civic Centre

Latest deals and offers

Maisie Williams' future fears

Maisie Williams' future fears

MAISIE Williams is "nervous" about the future without having the "safety blanket" of 'Game of Thrones', which is due to end in 2018.

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Lamb of God will tour Australia with Slipknot in October. Photo Contributed

We talk to Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour 2016 with special guests The Ocean (Germany) & Jack The Stripper.Photo Contributed

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour

Rami Malek cried over Jimmy Kimmel at Emmys

Surprise win for Rami ended in tears at Emmys

TV star has purse stolen while she collected Emmy

The 42-year-old actor had joined castmates in accepting the accolade

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Georgia Love stars in season two of The Bachelorette.

Australia’s new Bachelorette is ready for her happily ever after.

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were removed

DREAM TODAY . LIVE TOMORROW

494 Eel Creek Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Set on 2969m2 (more or less) this vacant block in Pie's Creek ... $110,000

Set on 2969m2 (more or less) this vacant block in Pie's Creek is priced to sell and is an absolute gem. Not only is it minutes to town, the school bus stops right...

LIFESTYLE PROPERTY WITH IDYLLIC ATMOSPHERE

545 Mary Valley Road, Long Flat 4570

House 5 3 8 $1,295,000

Here lies an exceptional and extremely rare opportunity to acquire a magnificent lifestyle property that epitomises the very essence of the beauty, character and...

RETAIL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

14 Red Hill Road, Gympie 4570

Commercial Just listed for sale is this Council Approved commercial retail premises situated ... OFFERS OVER...

Just listed for sale is this Council Approved commercial retail premises situated on a busy street just a short distance from the centre of Gympie's CBD. The 344m2...

HAVE YOU EVER DREAMT OF WORKING FROM HOME?

14 Red Hill Rd, Gympie 4570

House 1 1 3 OFFERS OVER...

This wonderful property has so many options available to the discerning buyer. The modern and well set-up back section of this property offers the owner the...

OPPORTUNITY IN GLEN EDEN ESTATE

58 Glen Eden Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Set over an expansive single level and perched on the high side of the street to capture the stunning breezes with uninterrupted views right across the estate...

LIFESTYLE AT ITS BEST

136 Tamaree Road, Tamaree 4570

House 4 2 3 $395,000

This immaculate property offers the very best of both worlds, comfortable country living on the doorstep of town. The lush 3.63 acre property has lovely manicured...

Only Fussy Buyers Invited

188 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 4 $329,000

You will be impressed with this beautiful home, sitting on 1012m2, with 2 separate living areas, a huge enclosed undercover tiled verandah and walking through her...

2 live the quiet country lifestyle!

283 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 U CANT BEAT THIS! ...

This as new property is ideal for someone who is ready for the quiet country life. Positioned on 2 very nice acres there is as much or as little as you would like...

COUNTRY LIVING WITH AMAZING VIEWS, STEADY INCOME and DUAL DWELLINGS!!

1088 Sandy Creek Road, Ross Creek 4570

7 3 2 $655,000

This rare opportunity in the sought after location of Ross Creek/Veteran provides 126 acres with dual dwellings, impressive breathe taking views, improved...

time 2 live it, not just dream it!

4 Elms Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Feel like you are just about to give up on finding the ONE! The ONE that makes you feel like you are home the minute you walk in the front door! The ONE that ticks...

Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

Gympie Regional Council's latest building report

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.