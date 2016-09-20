Bronze award for Jones Hill State School

JONES Hill State School's Year 3/4C class entered the Discover Dairy Australia Healthy Bones Action Week Competition. The national competition was entered by over one hundred schools and Jones Hill was very proud to receive the Bronze Award.

The class worked hard and together created a picture book, a creative game and posters for their entry. During the fun activities the students enjoyed learning the importance of teaming calcium-rich dairy with exercise and safe sunshine for positive bone health. Another bonus of the competition was that all students in the class can now spell 'osteoporosis' and know how to prevent it.

The class received a sports bag from the Australian Institute of Sport filled with exercise products and each child received a ribbon. The trophy is displayed in the school resource centre.