Brian's a 'Wynn-er' at Polleys

WYNNING WAYS: Brian Wynn says his diesel mechanic apprenticeship has opened up his future, thanks to Polleys Coaches and a school-based start to his training.

WARREN Polley, at Polleys Coaches, is almost as pleased with new apprentice, Brian Wynn, as Brian is to be there.

Brian comes off a Theebine farm and says the workshop at Polleys Coaches is luxurious by comparison.

"It's got a hoist,” he says.

This makes it a lot more comfortable than crawling under a tractor to do repairs.

Brian is a success story from Queensland's school-based apprenticeship scheme, which allows students to continue their studies while learning a trade part-time.

"He came to us as a work experience student, one day a week for 10 weeks.

"We really liked him and he really liked us.

"And our mechanics don't suffer fools,” Mr Polley said.

"The mechanics like the way they can tell him to do something and he just does it.

"He's had enough practical work on the farm to have a head start. His parents taught him well.

"If he has a fault, it is that he just wants to learn everything and pays attention to what is going on all over the workshop.

"They have to tell him just to finish what he is doing first and worry about the rest later.

"The best thing is he's also done better with his school work now he has an outlet for his need to work hands-on.”

"I was struggling a bit at school,” Brian said.

His work experience counted under the Recognition of Prior Learning system and, now that he is finishing Year 12, he will start his fulltime career as a second-year apprentice.

And Mr Polley says he will be expected to keep up with the best.

"Our buses are tested every six months and we have the highest pass rate in the state,” he said.