BREAKING: Wanted man in roof standoff with police

Frances Klein
| 26th Nov 2016 11:50 PM
Police are in negotiations with a man wanted on a return to prison warrant who has camped himself on a roof in Mt Pleasant Rd.
SATURDAY 11pm:

POLICE are in negotiations with a possible violent man who is wanted on a return to prison warrant and has camped himself on a Mt Pleasant Rd roof.

A huge resource of police, paramedic and fire and rescue officers have been at the scene since 4.30pm Saturday afternoon after a woman raised the alarm when she contacted police and exclaimed: "There's some lunatic on my roof.”

The man is believed to have no connection to the house and reports of him running through nearby yards before he staged himself there could mean his choice of refuge is random, but is not confirmed by police.

Gympie police acting senior sergeant Kylie McLellan said the man, who is from Gympie and thought to be 32-years-old, told police when they first began negotiations with him that he would surrender.

However negotiations have been made slower with the difficulty of reaching him and the danger of him becoming aggravated increasing, A/Snr Sgt McLellan told The Gympie Times.

In the time the Gympie Times was on the scene the man was shifting positions on the roof from sitting to lying down and using some sort of material to cover his face.

He had reportedly removed his shirt during some of the time, but had dressed again.

He was also yelling out intermittently to police below and at one stage asked for attention from the media, but later changed his mind.

A/Snr Sgt McLellan said when negotiations were complete the man would be taken into custody for his outstanding matters and any possible new charges, but she had no way of telling how long it would be before he cooperated with police.

She agreed it could take all night.

The area surrounding the house, including part of Mt Pleasant Rd, remains blocked off.

Mt Pleasant Rd, Gympie
BREAKING: Wanted man in roof standoff with police

