38°
News

More than 100 passengers affected by train derailment

Tegan Annett
Declan Cooley
and | 17th Jan 2017 5:32 PM Updated: 9:25 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

What we know:

A train derailed at the Raglan Station Road Railway Crossing at 4pm Tuesday.

The Pacific National freight train was travelling along the North Coast Rail Line.

There are no injuries reported.

Passengers will travel via bus from Gladstone to get to their destination, with some needing to go as far as Cairns.

It has caused disruptions to Queensland Rail passengers tomorrow, with two trains being terminated at Gladstone.

 An investigation has been launched into what caused the crash.

UPDATE 9.30pm:

MORE than 100 Queensland Rail passengers have had changes to their travel plans after a train derailed at Raglan on Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Rail spokesperson said damages to the rail line at Raglan made an "unfortunate disruption" to tomorrow's passengers.

A freight train has derailed at Raglan.
A freight train has derailed at Raglan.

The 11am Brisbane to Rockhampton tilt train will be stop at Gladstone and the 126 passengers will be taken to their destination via bus.

Passengers travelling from Brisbane to Cairns tomorrow on the Spirit of Queensland will have a lenghty bus ride, with some expecting the 1,173km journey from Gladstone to Cairns via bus.

The 3.45pm Spirit of Queensland from Brisbane will be terminated at the Gladstone train station.

"Buses are being organised to transport all affected passengers to Cairns and all immediate stops," the Queensland Rail spokesperson said.

Passengers on board tomorrow's Spirit of Queensland will travel from Gladstone to Cairns via bus after a train derailed at Raglan on Tuesday afternoon.
Passengers on board tomorrow's Spirit of Queensland will travel from Gladstone to Cairns via bus after a train derailed at Raglan on Tuesday afternoon. Google Maps

"It's an unfortunate disruption and we apologise to our passengers for the inconvenience.

"We're doing everything we can to get our passengers to their destinations safely and as close to on time as possible."

Driving from Gladstone to Cairns can take more than 13 hours by car, but it's likely tomorrow's travel will take longer with several stops along the way.

UPDATE 8.50pm:

RESTORATION works have started on a section of the railway at Raglan after a freight train derailed this afternoon.

Aurizon, the owner of the railway infrastructure, is managing the recovery process with the help of the train operator Pacific National and local emergency services.

In a statement from Aurizon, they said: "At 4pm today, a Pacific National freight train has derailed on the Gladstone to Rockhampton section of the Central Queensland Coal Network

"The derailment has damaged track infrastructure including the overhead wires that carry the power," they said.

"A number of posts will also need to be replaced."

"There is an investigation underway and there has been no cause identified at this time.

"Aurizon is working towards restoring overnight one of the  tracks on the dual-track corridor so that services can resume operating for trains."

There are no reported injuries.

A further update is expected in the morning.

UPDATE 6.45pm:

MAJOR delays are expected for passenger, coal and freight trains using the North Coast Line after a train derailed just after 4pm today at Raglan. 

An Aurizon worker told The Observer the freight train "hit a buckle" causing the back wagons to derail. 

It is a Pacific National freight train and has derailed on the North Coast Line at the Raglan Crossing.

In the process overhead power lines were knocked down.

A freight train has pulled down a powerline after it derailed from a Raglan track.
A freight train has pulled down a powerline after it derailed from a Raglan track.

"It's caused major delays on the network and will be most likely be affecting passenger, freight, coal and cattle trains on the North Coast Line," the worker said.

Two fire and rescue crews are at the scene with representatives from Queensland Rail.

A Gladstone fire and emergency services spokesman said Queensland Rail would likely be responsible for clearing the carriages from the railway.

The North Coast Line runs the length of coastal Queensland between Nambour and Cairns according to the Queensland Rail website. 

Queensland Rail has been contacted for comment, and The Observer is awaiting a response.

UPDATE 6.10pm:

MT Larcom Police officers are at the scene where a freight train has derailed from a track at Raglan.

A Gladstone Police spokesperson said the initial reports were from a driver who noticed a power line down across the railway line at Raglan.

It was reported at 4.20pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service is on standby.

Earlier 5.45pm:

A FREIGHT train has derailed at Raglan, dragging down power lines.

Emergency services including police and fire and emergency crews are on the scene.

Two Gladstone fire units have responded.

Mt Larcom Police News Facebook page shared photos from the accident to warn residents to avoid the area.

"There has been a rail related incident in the vicinity of Raglan Station Road railway crossing," they wrote.

"Power lines are down and residents are urged to avoid the area."

Residents should use alternative routes at the northern end of Raglan Station Road crossing or Darts Creek Road crossing.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  aurizon breaking editors picks police queensland rail raglan train

Man's fight over breath test refusal takes dramatic twist

Man's fight over breath test refusal takes dramatic twist

A MAN whose alleged refusal to provide a breath test went viral when he posted video of the incident to YouTube has been arrested after an outburst in court.

Gympie gets ready for a year of G150 celebrations

Gympie gears up for huge year of celebrations for G150

Truthful hyperbole and the great garlic bread shortage

Is truthful hyperbole behind the great garlic bread shortage?

Letters to the Editor: Is Barack Obama a 'loser'?

President-elect Donald Trump.

Labor under fire for not supporting canegrowers

Local Partners

Gympie gets ready for a year of G150 celebrations

The Gympie region marks the 150th anniversary of the founding date for the Gympie township and a year long program of events and celebrations are planned.

What's with the centre pivot irrigation at Calico Ck?

RIGHT: Brahman breeders are run on the proposed crop area at Calico Creek. Earthworks in the background are to allow maximum irrigation line coverage.

Motorists on the Mary Valley Hwy have been left wondering

REVEALED: Revived Coast body art festival's new location

RELOCATION: The Australian Body Art Festival has found a new home.

The Australian Body Art Festival is being revived

Australia Day set to sizzle at Gympie Bunnings

Grab a snag at Gympie Bunnings on the weekend after Australia Day and support the Kandanga Rural Fire Service.

Head to Bunnings and grab a snag sanger for Aussie Day

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Walking Dead is officially the most-watched series on television — and yet the show’s cast earn a fraction of the paycheques commanded by actors on other shows.

50 Shades actress on why she hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

CATTLE OR HORSE PROPERTY

Mudlo 4600

Rural 0 0 $250,000

242 acres of undulating forest grazing country on one title with frontage to Running Creek Road, is situated approx 15 minutes from Kilkivan. The property is in...

HORSE HEAVEN

4689 Wide Bay Highway, Kilkivan 4600

Rural 2 1 2 AUCTION 11th...

Great 160 acres bordering the Wide Bay Creek. Perfect place for a young couple in the horse industry to get a start. All the horse facilities you could dream of...

RURAL LIVING

202 Oakview Road, Oakview 4600

House 4 1 3 $155,000

Imagine living in the country without the hassle of maintaining acreage! Well here is your opportunity now! This exceptional 2 storey home is extremely well...

SECLUDED LIFESTYLE

Paterson 4570

Rural 2 1 $495,000

This 112 acre property at Paterson offers a secluded lifestyle location, situated approx. 35-40 minutes drive from Gympie or Maryborough. Improvements include a...

NOT TO BIG NOT TO SMALL JUST RIGHT!

15 Leigh Ct, Curra 4570

House 2 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This 4 year old highset home is situated on 7887m2. Compromising of 2 bedrooms (main with walk in robe and air-conditioning), 1 Two-way bathroom, modern kitchen...

ONE IN A MILLION!! MODERN QUEENSLANDER!!

38 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful 2 storey Queenslander home is situated on 573m2 in a prime location that looks over Gympie. When entering this Queenslander it automatically feels...

WHEN POSITION IS EVERYTHING!!

Unit 7/11-14 Shayduk Close, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 2 1 $249,000

This is the perfect lifestyle! Amazing views, minutes from CBD and no work to do!! Relax on the patio overlooking the city lights and enjoy peace and quiet. This...

LARGE BLOCK + BEAUTIFUL HOME!!

43 Hidden Place, Curra 4570

House 4 2 2 $425,000

From the moment you enter this street you are surrounded by stylish homes!! Situated on 5,232m2 this beautiful quality built home has been outstandingly...

REFRESHED AND REJUVENATED!!

244 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 3 OFFERS OVER...

This solid high-set home is situated on 2.7 acres on the North side of Gympie. It has recently been renovated and features 3 good sized bedrooms (2 with...

EXCELLENT VALUE !!

10 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 $159,000

Located in a great spot on a 510m2 allotment overlooking a park-like area. * 'Chamferboard' home with hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms, open plan...

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!