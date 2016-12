IN a bad start to the new year, a boy in his teens has been taken to Gympie Hospital this morning with head injuries after a scooter fall.

Paramedics were called to the Shell service station on River Rd just after 7am, after it was reported the boy was suffering from a serious cut to his head.

He was stable enough to be walked by paramedics to the nearby ambulance, and was taken to Gympie Hospital for stitches.

More as the story develops.