Search for Coast fishing trawler off Hervey Bay

AN air and sea search is underway for a fishing trawler missing off the coast of Hervey Bay.

The trawler departed Urangan on November 11 around 9.45pm and travelled east through Breaksea Spit before communications ceased the following morning.

There are three reported crew members, a 60 year-old experienced male skipper, a 24-year-old man and a 38-year-old man.

The trawler did not dock at its scheduled Sunshine Coast location on November 18, however this was not deemed out of character by those known to the crew members.

Hervey Bay Water Police commenced a search this morning with the assistance of Lifeflight covering the coastline from Busted Head to Urangan Harbour.