UPDATE: Exclusion zone set up around TCB standoff

Jacob Carson
and Tom Daunt | 8th Feb 2017 8:16 AM
STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA.
STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA. Tom Daunt

UPDATE 11.45am:

POLICE continue to negotiate with a man during a tense stand-off at the Tin Can Bay IGA after he barricaded himself in the store earlier and threatened to burn the building down.

In the last half an hour the man has presented himself several times to police near a store entry and has had what can be described as a heated exchange.

The man appears to be bailed up deep inside the IGA with a wooden pallet blocking an entrance.

Police presence has grown since the stand-off began with about 15 officers at the scene including negotiators.

QFERS and QAS officers are still standing by.

A large crowd has also gathered around the exclusion zone in an event that is disrupting the community in more ways than one. 

UPDATE 11.11am:

AN exclusion zone has been established by Queensland Police and encompasses a wide area around the Tin Can Bay IGA. 

STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA.
STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA. Contributed

According to nearby business owners, the supermarket has been in dire financial straits since well before Christmas last year, and they believe the business was closed by the landlord early this morning. 

"We were informed it had been closed for not paying rent," says Cooloola Coast Seafood owner Warren Sullivan. 

"Our nearest shop is eight kilometres out of town, and if you don't have a car it's too far to travel.

"A lot of the miscellaneous things you can't get anywhere else.

"There's been problems, people have gone on social media and said the shops were empty of stock, and there was a lot of complaints about that."

EARLIER 10.10am: 

BYSTANDERS have been pushed back by police, declaring the standoff a risk to public safety.

It has now been classified as an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act. 

There are unconfirmed reports the man is wielding a petrol can, following earlier reports he was threatening to burn the store down. 

Police have now broadened the perimeter around the store to 100 metres. 

STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA.
STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA. Tom Daunt

Senior investigators are on the scene and are both liaising with first-responders. 

There are a number of messages scrawled on the chalkboards outside of the store. 

They read "Jesus died for you, Jesus loves you". 

Last week, the co-owner of the Tin Can Bay IGA spoke to The Gympie Times.
Last week, the co-owner of the Tin Can Bay IGA spoke to The Gympie Times. Renee Albrecht

UPDATE 9.30am:

POLICE have cordoned off the Tin Can Bay IGA following reports a man, believed to be one of co-owners of the store, has barricaded himself inside.

It is not known what the man's intentions are at this stage.

However, police along with ambulance and fire crews are currently coordinating to resolve the situation. 

On scene, there has been some verbal abuse toward police, with the man exiting the store for a period of time to confront officers. 

There at least three police units there (both plainclothes and uniformed), as well as two ambulance crews and at least one fire crew.

It is unknown at this stage if there are others inside the store.

Updates to come.

 

EARLIER 8AM: POLICE are currently in the midst of a standoff, negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA.

Police media have confirmed the man is currently inside the building, and is threatening to set the store alight. 

He is believed to be the only one inside the store at this moment. 

More as this story develops.

Gympie Times

