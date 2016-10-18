29°
News

BREAKING: Oil spill found off Fraser Island

18th Oct 2016 12:57 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT are described to be 'oil patties' have been found near Fraser Island.

They range in size from about that of a coin, to as big as a $5 note.

Clean-up crews are heading to the scene now.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Patrick Quirk said it looks to be a small quantity of oil bits dispersed over a wide area.

"Although the quantity appears small we are not taking chances and have activated an incident control centre at Gladstone to ensure we have all the resources we need," Mr Quirk said.

The oil patties were located near the wreck of the Maheno north of Eurong to Dilli Village about 40km south of the beach.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Rangers are on standby to be involved in clean up as required," Mr Quirk said.

"Rangers will also conduct reconnaissance of Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point as a precaution.

"Experience has shown the best way to clean-up the beach is to remove the patties by rake and shovel.

"This minimises the impact on the environment and reduces the amount of additional sand collected."
Mr Quirk said flights were being carried out over the area to get a clearer picture of the extent of the incident.

A list of ships known to have been in the area is also being compiled.

Mr Quirk said this spill appeared to be significantly smaller than an incident in July last year when 10-15 tonnes of oil washed up from a spill off Cape Upstart.

Maximum fines for a corporation for a discharge offence can include $11.78 million under Queensland law and $17 million under Commonwealth law.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast fraser island oil spill

BREAKING: Oil spill found off Fraser Island

BREAKING: Oil spill found off Fraser Island

What are described to be 'oil patties', have washed up on Fraser Island.

Queensland delays senior school, OP shake-up

Education Minister Kate Jones

Changes to senior assessment and OP score 'biggest in 40 years'

Ranger suffers electric shock on Fraser Island

Summer is spending time at Fraser Island Photo Matahari Sumadi

A 42-year-old man was electrocuted on an electric grate

JOBS: Is this your 'ticket' to work in the Gympie region?

Scraper, roller, dozer, backhoe operators required in Gympie region.

Scraper, roller, dozer, backhoe operators required in Gympie region.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Community events around Gympie region today

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for Gympie region today and tomorrow

VIEW to a few impressive milestone

BIRTHDAY GIRLS: Annette Bourke (left) and Elsa Meier celebrate turning 60 and 80 respectively at Gympie VIEW Club.

Members help celebrate 60th and 80th birthdays

Art sessions introduce littlies to gallery environment

ARTISTS AT WORK: Artplay is a lovely way to introduce littlies to the gallery environment.

Artplay gives youngsters a chance to get creative

Lady Gaga's battle with 'negative thoughts'

Lady Gaga's battle with 'negative thoughts'

LADY Gaga has opened up about the recording process for her forthcoming album 'Joanne' and how "negative thoughts" made it challenging to write music.

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

X Factor ride is not over yet for Dennis Sisters

IT'S NOT OVER YET: Gympie's The Dennis Sisters, Tiana and Briannah did not survive tonight's challenge.

Gympie's Dennis Sister face disappoinment in X Factor

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

SOUGHT AFTER SOUTHRIDGE !!

1 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 1 2 $350000

Set on a 744m2 fenced corner block in the Southridge Estate this four bedroom brick and tile home is sure to please. The modern home has all the features you need...

TRULY MAGNIFICENT!!

15 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $459,000

Situated high on the hill overlooking Gympie is this lovingly maintained Queenslander. Which consist of 3 spacious bedrooms plus an office. This is truly unique...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $380,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

GOOMBOORIAN 1 ACRE

Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $160,000

Lovely 1 acre block in the sought after area of Goomboorian. Beautiful red soil, a brand new American barn shed has just been erected with power hooked to the shed...

RESORT STYLE LIVING - PRIME SOUTHSIDE LOCATION

42 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 $490,000

This solid brick family home presents a unique lifestyle opportunity. Designed for entertaining, the expansive property's immaculately landscaped grounds offer...

COMFORTABLE FAMILY HOME

12 Firchester Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $248,000

Situated on the east side of Gympie is a lowset 3 bedroom split block home on a partly fenced town block. It has an open plan air-conditioned living area with a...

CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES

52 Wises Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $240,000

Situated in the heart of Gympie is a solid 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank over brick home on a fully fenced block. The kitchen is fully renovated with an open plan...

BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME!

Lot 196 Arbortwentynine Rd, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Looking to build? Look no further. This lightly timbered 1.87 acre affordable ... $55,000

Looking to build? Look no further. This lightly timbered 1.87 acre affordable property is ready for your new home and shed. 10 minutes to shops. Take advantage...

STOP RENTING

90 Dan Meurant Dve, Curra 4570

Residential Land This high set affordable property is ready for you to build your ... $95,000

This high set affordable property is ready for you to build your dream home. Great block of land approx 1.5 acre with bitumen road frontage, power available, good...

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Good food, ghost stories, and a slice of local Gympie history

STILL STANDING: Kim Smith has looked after the old Queenslander for 20 years.

KINGSTON House still makes an impression after 115 years.