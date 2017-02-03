34°
BREAKING: New servo planned for Mary Valley Link Rd

Arthur Gorrie | 3rd Feb 2017 2:12 PM
VALLEY SERVO PLAN: Site concept plan.
VALLEY SERVO PLAN: Site concept plan.

THE state government is planning a major new service station and truck stop at Traveston, expected to provide 20 to 30 jobs and service for up to 200 tourists, truckers and local motorists at a time.

The facility appears to be planned as a replacement for the Puma truck stop at Kybong, which faces an uncertain future after the new re-routed Bruce Hwy by-passes it in the near future.

The new truck stop facility is proposed on Transport and Main Roads Department land on the Mary Valley link Rd, between the new Bruce Hwy and the Old Bruce Hwy.

Some Mary Valley residents are unhappy there has been little or no public consultation about the plan, which has not been publicly announced and is now revealed for the first time to most residents in this article.

The proposal appears to firm up government and Gympie Regional Council plans to earmark the area between Traveston and Gympie for industrial development.

An industrial investigation zone already exists from Six Mile south.

The site of a proposed service station at Traveston.
The site of a proposed service station at Traveston.

But this zone does not extend as far as Traveston, but now could be expected to extend much further south than so far announced.

The site is close to a new landscape and garden materials manufacturing and distribution plant where further expansion, including for concrete batching and quarrying is believed to be on the drawing board.

The TMR has called tenders for concept design for a commercial roadside facility, and its "indicative concept plan,” published to give tenderers a general idea of what is being sought, provides for fuel pumps for 16 cars and four trucks, as well as parking for caravans, buses and trucks up to B-Double and B-Triple size.

More than 80 customer car parks are included in the indicative concept plan, published with tender documents.

The indicative plan also provides for two food tenants, a café, service station and shop adjoining a large dining area.

The Mary Valley Link Rd where a service station is planned.
The Mary Valley Link Rd where a service station is planned.

Employee car park plans indicate the facility will be able to cater, even at initial stages, for at least 22 workers.

it also has at least 83 customer car parks, not counting bus and truck facilities, of which at least 10 are provided for in the initial concept plan.

Tender documents indicate the facility will also enhance road safety, by giving drivers the chance to break their journey and rest up before heading in to Gympie's southern entrance area at Six Mile or south towards the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

"The vision is to create a commercial roadside facility and associated driver rest area that provides services and facilities that encourage all drivers to break their journey and rest,” the tender documents say.

"This in turn will improve road safety outcomes and contribute to fatigue management.”

It would also greatly enhance the value of a now-vacant TMR site which was farmland before the Bruce Hwy upgrade.

Concepts will need to address traffic management on the site, separation of commercial and rest area functions, anticipated boundary setbacks, greywater/effluent management systems and availability of potable water.

A successful applicant will have four weeks to prepare concept design, with tenders closing in only two weeks, on February 17.

Gympie Times

Topics:  development fuel mary valley mary valley link road plans service station traveston

