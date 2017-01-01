BREAKING: Massive fire destroys home in Lagoon Pocket

CONSUMED: The home on Kiaka Rd has been completely destroyed by a massive fire.

UPDATE 11:40AM: IT'S been revealed the family were eating breakfast at a barbecue area at the back of the property when the fire started.

The family attempted to remove their cars from underneath the house, but the flames spread so quickly they apparently were only able to save one.

BREAKING: Fire destroys Lagoon Pocket home: TRAGEDY has struck a Lagoon Pocket family after their home was completely destroyed by fire earlier this morning.

In addition to the Gamble family and their four children, there were a number of visiting relatives who were staying at the property for the Christmas break.

Investigators are believed to be on the scene to determine what caused the blaze in the first place.

EARLIER:

Emergency services rushed to the home of the Gamble Family on Kiaka Rd, but were unable to save the timber house from being completely consumed.

High temperatures and dry winds have done little to help firefighters, who are still at the scene working desperately to contain the blaze.

For this family, who are well known and popular within the community, it's a horrible and devastating start to the new year.

At this stage - it's believed there are no serious injuries to the family.

More as this story develops.