BREAKING: mango truck rolls on Bruce Highway

The driver of this semi carrying mangoes has been transported to Nambour Hospital with suspected shoulder injuries after rolling his truck on the Bruce Highway.

A SEMI-TRAILER carrying mangoes has rolled on the Bruce Hwy at Kybong, slowing holiday traffic travelling southbound.

The driver, a man in his 50s has been taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition with suspected shoulder injuries, a QAS spokeswoman confirmed.

The single vehicle accident happened near the intersection of Wilcox Rd about 3.45pm today.

The Bruce Highway is open but expect delays for south bound traffic.

The semi trailer was carrying a load of mangoes which did not spill onto the road.