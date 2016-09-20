27°
UPDATE: Woman to be airlifted after serious highway crash

20th Sep 2016 2:09 PM Updated: 2:48 PM

UPDATE: A LOCAL woman is about to be airlifted to Brisbane after a serious single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy south of Gympie. 

A helicopter lands on the Bruce Hwy to airlift a 47-year-old woman to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.
A helicopter lands on the Bruce Hwy to airlift a 47-year-old woman to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Emergency crews told the Gympie Times the 47-year-old woman is in a serious but stable condition, and has severe injuries to her chest and pelvic area. 

She had to be freed from the vehicle, with one of the doors removed. 

Emergency crews have freed a female occupant of the car that crashed on the Bruce Hwy near Kybong.
Emergency crews have freed a female occupant of the car that crashed on the Bruce Hwy near Kybong. Jacob Carson

She will be airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. 

Southbound highway traffic is still backed up, with many drivers choosing to turn around and detour along the Mary Valley Hwy.  


UPDATE: A WOMAN has been freed from the wreckage of a car that crashed south of Gympie on the Bruce Hwy. 

Southbound traffic is at a standstill just south of the Golden Nugget truck stop at Kybong. 

Emergency crews at a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy near Kybong.
Emergency crews at a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy near Kybong. Jacob Carson

EARLIER: REPORTS are emerging of a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy just south of Gympie. 

At least three emergency crews are arriving at the scene of the crash at Kybong, near the Golden Nugget truck stop and caravan park. 

Southbound traffic has come to a standstill. 

More to come. 

