30°
News

BREAKING: Car rollover on Bruce Hwy at Kybong

Jacob Carson | 20th Nov 2016 2:24 PM
HIGHWAY SMASH: A car has rolled after driving off the Bruce Hwy earlier this afternoon.
HIGHWAY SMASH: A car has rolled after driving off the Bruce Hwy earlier this afternoon. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 2:55pm: A man is lucky to be alive after his car rolled into a ditch on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon. 

According to local ambulance crews, the driver managed to exit the wreck of the vehicle himself, and was later taken to Gympie Hospital via ambulance as a precautionary measure. 

 

EARLIER: A CAR has rolled into a ditch after driving off the road on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1pm, after a Toyota Prado had violently tumbled while heading northbound toward Gympie at Kybong.

Traffic has been slowed in the area near Gympie Airport as tow crews work to secure the vehicle.

The driver, the only known occupant of the vehicle has been taken to Gympie Hospital.

Gympie Times
Students' Bottlecap Bobbie a winner in scarecrow comp

Students' Bottlecap Bobbie a winner in scarecrow comp

Amamoor students win children's section in annual scarecrow festival

Fruits of their labour

REMEMBERING: (from left) Jarrah Jones, Tyleigh Cottom, Soli Dewhirst-McDonald, Jess Thompson, Gracie Robb, and Oliver Stephens show Llew O'Brien (centre) around the garden. INSET: Llew O'Brien speaking to the students while Tyleigh Cottom and Jess Thompson hold up the Australian Flag.

Amamoor School students welcome MP to memorial garden.

BREAKING: Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

The man was travelling on Brisbane Rd before falling from his bike.

A motorcyclist has been taken to Gympie Hospital this morning.

Who's on duty at Gympie Meals on Wheels

Are you on the roster for Gympie Meals on Wheels this coming week?

Meals on Wheels roster

Local Partners

New sensory shopping experiences will give kids a Merry Christmas

The new program will allow children living with autism to shop in peace.

Students and Landcare band together on project

CONSERVING: Widgee students, teachers and Gympie Landcare members at Webb Park on Wednesday.

All the latest news from Widgee and district

Who's on duty at Gympie Meals on Wheels

Are you on the roster for Gympie Meals on Wheels this coming week?

Meals on Wheels roster

WHAT'S ON: Time to get your board game on Gympie

No Caption

Celebrate International Games Day today in Gympie.

Take a nostalgia trip when Ol' 55 rolls into town

ROCK ON: Frankie J Holden will be in Gympie next weekend to shake, rattle and roll.

Slick back your hair for a night of retro-rock

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood and praised Duchess Catherine as an "amazing mother and fantastic wife".

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke has been cast in the Han Solo 'Star Wars' movie.

bush block priced 2 sell!

L432 Arborfourteen Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 OFFERS OVER...

Escape from the bright city lights 2 this 2 acre bush block just North of Gympie in the eclectic locale of Glenwood. Great spot for your affordable new private...

2 rent or 2 renovate!

90 Monkland Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Looking for a classic Gympie home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment...

want 2 buy a town house!

8/66 Oak Street, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 2 1 $225,000!

There are townhouses for sale and then there is THIS townhouse for sale! Unit 8 is one of 10 townhouses in a sought after complex in a fantastic location. The unit...

move 2 the Alps of Imbil!

42 Elizabeth Street, Imbil 4570

3 2 4 $345,000!

Dont be surprised after you travel down the driveway and finally set eyes upon this ohhhhh sooooooo private property that you will be thinking that you have just...

your heart will want 2 buy this 1!

641 Scotchy Pocket Road, Scotchy Pocket 4570

3 1 4 $295,000!

Have you ever heard the term - heart buyers home? Whether you have or have not, once you inspect this awesome 22acre property in all its glory, you will know...

land 2,111m2 in town 4 real!

32 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000!

2,111m2 parcel of flood free land for sale right in the middle of Gympie! Oh yeah you read that right, and no this not a misprint. So whatever you are planning, or...

dont wait 2 long!

34 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $250,000!

Downsize, upsize, invest, empty nest, take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

way 2 cool!

155 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000!

When we say this a hot new property, we mean it is a hot new property! Modern colours and design have been incorporated into this character home. Heaps of space...

80 acres with views + opportunity 2 do so much!

49 Gate Road, Canina 4570

3 1 4 $450,000!

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 80 acres at the end of a no through road. Tick!

want 2 trip down memory lane!

10 Garrick Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000!

Wow this one will have you tripping down memory lane for sure. This is one of those classic homes that will have you thinking of Granny and homemade apple pies.

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!