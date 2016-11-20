BREAKING: Car rollover on Bruce Hwy at Kybong

HIGHWAY SMASH: A car has rolled after driving off the Bruce Hwy earlier this afternoon.

UPDATE 2:55pm: A man is lucky to be alive after his car rolled into a ditch on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.

According to local ambulance crews, the driver managed to exit the wreck of the vehicle himself, and was later taken to Gympie Hospital via ambulance as a precautionary measure.

EARLIER: A CAR has rolled into a ditch after driving off the road on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1pm, after a Toyota Prado had violently tumbled while heading northbound toward Gympie at Kybong.

Traffic has been slowed in the area near Gympie Airport as tow crews work to secure the vehicle.

The driver, the only known occupant of the vehicle has been taken to Gympie Hospital.